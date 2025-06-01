Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Billy Hill’ t-shirt, muscular physique and tattoos in new VIDEO amid King shoot break the internet: ‘Cooking with this look’

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for his highly anticipated actioner, King, being directed by Siddharth Anand. The makers have brought some of the biggest names in the industry on board, raising anticipation among fans even more. Amid the ongoing shoot, the superstar’s new look with a bulked-up physique and tattoos over his body have left fans extremely excited.

A new video of Shah Rukh Khan shows him making a heroic entry as he comes out of a lift. If the public spotting involves King Khan, it is bound to stir the internet, but this time, fans had an even more special reason. The clip showed the superstar’s stubble look with a bulked-up physique and tattoos all over his arms.

In addition to this, SRK was seen donning a white t-shirt with ‘Billy Hill’ written on it, leaving us wondering if his character is also inspired by the gangster. The superstar looked extremely hot in this new avatar as he paired the t-shirt with a white beanie cap and gray jogger pants. He obliged what appeared to be a hotel staff with a wave before leaving.

This comes at a time when he is shooting for his highly anticipated King, leaving fans all the more excited about the venture. Several internet users hailed King Khan’s look, as one wrote, "OMG!!! He is cookingggg with this look," another excited fan exclaimed, "AYOOOOOOOOI WHATTTTTTTTTTT."

A third fan exclaimed, "Ufffffffffffffffffffffffff, Faxxxxxxx what the hellava good and handsome he is looking....." while one more fan stated, "kya look hai king khan just nailed it in this look."

For the unversed, William Charles Hill was an English criminal, linked to smuggling, protection rackets, and extreme violence. He was one of the foremost perpetrators of organized crime in London from the 1920s through to the 1960s.

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you last year that a very cool, full of attitude and swag character with shades of gray for SRK in King has been designed. Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is looking at a grand release in the last quarter of 2026 – in the window of October 1 to December 31.

