BTS FESTA 2025: Jin and J-Hope kick off 12th-anniversary bash, all we know so far from theme to new content plan

ARMYs around the world, the celebration has officially begun! On May 31, 2025, BTS unveiled the first video for this year's FESTA, and it's already winning hearts. Kicking off the group's 12th anniversary celebration, Jin and J-Hope came together for a playful, cleverly-produced video titled '[2025 FESTA] BTS News.'

Styled like a news broadcast, the clip showcases the members in full character mode: Jin as the composed, occasionally smug anchor and J-Hope as the cheerful, energetic reporter in the field.

Advertisement

More than just a comedy skit, this video marks the start of FESTA. It is an annual celebration where BTS reflects on their journey, shares special content with fans, and commemorates their debut on June 13, 2013. With the group's full reunion just around the corner, this year's FESTA holds a deeper meaning.

‘Twelve O’Clock’ theme

Every FESTA comes with a unique theme, and this year’s is titled Twelve O’Clock. This is a reference to the group’s song 00:00 (Zero O’Clock). The choice isn’t arbitrary; it carries a powerful message of hope, new beginnings, and unity with ARMY.

Jin, who took on the anchor role, explained the sentiment behind the name, “It represents the future we’ll walk together with ARMY.”

The duo hints at more FESTA content

The video is packed with the kind of humor and self-awareness BTS is known for. During a staged photoshoot segment, Jin playfully boasted, “The highlight is my face.” J-Hope couldn’t help but laugh, agreeing with the deadpan statement while teasing Jin about his confidence.

Advertisement

The duo’s comfortable chemistry made for a lighthearted yet meaningful segment. They reflected on the joy of filming together again, clearly enjoying themselves as they delivered lines full of inside jokes and off-the-cuff humor. Though fans were eager for spoilers, the two made it clear: more content is coming, but they won’t spill anything early. “No spoilers,” they grinned.

J-Hope poses as ARMY in hilarious sketch call

One of the video’s most delightful moments was a surprise skit featuring a fictional call from a longtime BTS fan. The twist? The fan was actually played by J-Hope himself, complete with a high-pitched voice and over-the-top excitement. The ‘12-year ARMY’ character gushed about how hard it was to get tickets to J-Hope’s and Jin’s solo concerts.

“It was so hard to get tickets, my fingers still hurt,” the character cried, before cheering, “I love you BTS! I love you, J-Hope!” The segment was both funny and heartwarming.

Advertisement

A FESTA forecast

If fans thought the video couldn’t get more creative, J-Hope upped the ante with a surprise weather report. He confidently predicted the emotional temperature for the month of June. He said that, for this whole month, fans’ excitement will be “over 30°C.”

He further added that June 13 and 14 would be “6.13°C hotter than usual”. His festive forecast was as silly as it was sweet, leaving fans both laughing and touched by the attention to detail.

Members prepare for discharge

Although the FESTA 2025 content is currently being led by Jin and J-Hope, the only two members who have been discharged from military service, the energy is far from limited. The remaining members (RM, SUGA, Jimin, V, and Jungkook) are scheduled to complete their service later this month.

With a full-group reunion in sight, this year’s FESTA feels like the calm before a tidal wave of content. ARMYs are eagerly awaiting what lies ahead, from potential new music to long-awaited performances and full-member reunions.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: J-Hope confirms BTS FESTA 2025 will be 'meaningful' with 'Bangtan in it' during live as group reunion approaches