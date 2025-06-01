HOPE ON THE STAGE Live Viewing Review: BTS’ J-Hope shuts down fake abs rumors, slays singing and dancing worthy of ace tag

J-Hope, aka Jung Hoseok, is often categorized as a rapper in the globally popular K-pop group BTS. Third in line, in terms of age, he is also known as the performance leader of the team, while RM holds the general leader title. The latter has also gone on record to say that in his absence, he would hand the responsibility of the team to the former, thanks to his trustworthy skills.

Called a rapper, the singer-songwriter began as a street dancer and has time and again proven where his roots belong, with releases surrounding his underground days taking shape as some of his most beloved tracks.

Soon, he’ll be closing off his first world tour, having toured Asia and North America, with encore concerts in his homeland. His official last city stop in the HOPE ON THE STAGE TOUR, before heading back to South Korea, was in Japan, with the first show in Osaka being streamed live globally across theatres with PVR INOX, and you bet we were there to witness it, all the way from India.

Not far away from fashion taking the forefront in his life, J-Hope started off strong, with a red fit and some of his most celebrated solo songs, creating an unparalleled impact right from the get-go. One of the more anticipated performances, ARSON, on the street, i wonder, and more followed suit, and the crowd came alive for the star who never let loose, even for a second. Older solo release, collaboration tracks, and more were in line, with each dance getting a louder reaction from the audience.

Further, J-Hope’s latest songs, Sweet Dreams and MONA LISA, released post his military discharge, were like a fever dream, launching his appreciation score to the max for us.

Finally, BTS’ group songs like Airplane Pt. 2, MIC Drop, Silver Spoon, and Dis-ease earned wild reactions from attendees who chanted the septet’s names with such fervor, you’d know it was time for the group to reunite. The singer also addressed absurd rumors doing the rounds, but in a very J-Hope way, sharing a story from his military service about working hard towards maintaining his ‘survival muscles’. His taut abs, visible from the white, fitted vest he fashioned over loose-fitting jeans, did the rest of the talking for him.

HOPE ON THE STAGE was as real as it gets for the juggernaut, who has taken yet another chance to prove himself worthy of the all-rounder title that he longed for his acknowledgement.

