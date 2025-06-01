Will BTS' V flash abs next after J-Hope? Kim Taehyung introduces never-before-known name Ellio, here's all about its origin

BTS' V is once again showing off his signature humor, and fans are here for it. Although currently serving in the military, V made a surprise return to Weverse. He playfully responded to fan comments and sparked hilarious online buzz. And yes, there's even talk about abs!

Abs reveal?

One interaction that caught everyone's attention began when a fan jokingly wrote, "I'm going to hold my breath till Taehyung shows his abs." V didn't let it slide and replied with deadpan wit, "You won't be able to breathe for the rest of your life then." Naturally, ARMY erupted in laughter and some hope.

This playful back-and-forth has now triggered speculation about whether the singer might actually show off his abs. While nothing is confirmed, fans are manifesting a reveal post-discharge. Recently, fellow member J-Hope showed his 6-pack abs in concept photos for Killin' It Girl on May 29. Now, fans are eagerly hoping that other members will join in on the trend too.

Ellio and the sheep

In another charming moment, a fan posted a blurry zoomed-in photo of V feeding sheep and asked: "There are things I'm curious about. Is it okay to ask? what's the name, Ellio, in the photo? You're giving food to the sheep? Explanation please kekeke."

V responded with a wholesome surprise, revealing, "It was my English name back when I attended English fairy tale school [English academy]. Yes, I even bought the grass." The candid answer delighted fans and shed light on the never-heard-before fact that his name was Ellio.

When is V getting discharged?

V's unexpected Weverse appearance is being praised by ARMY, who are touched that he took the time to interact with fans despite being enlisted. His posts reflect his unique blend of sincerity and humor, something fans have deeply missed.

V enlisted on December 11, 2023, and is scheduled to be discharged on June 10, 2025. As the date approaches, anticipation is high for his return; not only to music but to the playful, warm presence fans adore.

