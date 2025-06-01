Will NewJeans have to pay 5 billion KRW for violating court rulings? Here's how ADOR could make group pay hefty fine

The legal battle between K-pop girl group NewJeans and their agency ADOR has escalated further. The Seoul Central District Court issued a decisive ruling in favor of the agency on May 30. The court concluded that the group had breached the terms of an earlier injunction and approved ADOR’s request for indirect enforcement. It introduced substantial financial consequences for continued non-compliance.

Court confirms violation of March injunction

According to the ruling delivered by the court’s 52nd Civil Division, NewJeans continued to operate independently, even after the injunction was granted in March 2025. The court specifically cited the group’s use of the new name NJZ and the release of new music as activities that violated the court’s order.

These independent promotions took place both before and after the injunction was issued. They were considered apparent breaches of the legal agreement.

Hefty fine imposed on members

In response to what the court described as a “likelihood of continued violations,” it approved a heavy enforcement measure. The ruling imposes a 1 billion KRW fine per member for each instance of unauthorized activity. If all five members are involved in such activities collectively, the penalty could reach a staggering 5 billion KRW per incident.

This form of indirect enforcement is intended to deter the group from carrying out any further independent promotions without ADOR’s approval. The court’s decision sends a clear message that any disregard for the injunction will come with major financial risk.

Dispute traces back to contract termination

The conflict began in November 2024, when NewJeans made a surprise announcement declaring the termination of their exclusive contracts with ADOR. The members expressed their intent to part ways with the agency. This move prompted ADOR to initiate legal proceedings. By March 2025, the agency had successfully obtained an injunction restricting the group from signing advertising deals or appearing in events without ADOR’s consent.

Despite the legal restrictions, the group appeared at ComplexCon in late March, performing and promoting under their new identity NJZ. This public appearance, coupled with the release of new material, led ADOR to pursue indirect enforcement from the court. It resulted in the newly approved fines.

NewJeans’ response

In response to the court’s ruling, representatives for NewJeans issued a statement clarifying that the order is not final. “This indirect enforcement decision is temporary until the injunction appeal is resolved,” the group’s legal team noted. “If the appeal succeeds, both the injunction and the fine lose effect.”

The next step in the legal process will be the second hearing for the main contract lawsuit, scheduled for June 5.

