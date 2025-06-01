The RIP: Netflix Sets 2026 Release Date for Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Crime Thriller – Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know

At the Tudum event, Netflix officially announced the premiere date for its upcoming crime thriller The RIP. The film, starring longtime collaborators Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, is set to release globally on January 16, 2026. Directed and written by Joe Carnahan, it also features Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Steven Yeun, and Kyle Chandler in key roles.

Netflix shared a sneak peek of The RIP during the event, though the preview was only shown to those in the room. The film is produced by Artists Equity, the production company launched by Damon and Affleck in 2022.

What is The RIP About?

The RIP follows a group of Miami police officers whose bond begins to fall apart after they discover millions of dollars hidden in a rundown stash house. As word spreads about the massive cash seizure, the team begins to question their loyalty to each other and who they can really trust.

Joe Carnahan said that the film’s story is inspired by a personal experience from his friend who worked in narcotics for the Miami-Dade Police Department. “The Rip came out of a deeply personal experience that my friend went through, both as a father and as head of tactical narcotics,” Carnahan said. “It’s inspired in part by his life and by my love for those classic '70s cop thrillers like Serpico and Heat.”

In addition to Damon and Affleck, the cast includes:

Steven Yeun (Beef, The Walking Dead)

Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One)

Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace)

Sasha Calle (The Flash)

Néstor Carbonell (Shōgun)

Lina Esco (S.W.A.T.)

Scott Adkins (John Wick 4)

Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights)

The title is derived from Miami police slang. “The title for The Rip is simply Miami cop parlance for ‘taking the bad guy’s stuff,’ which is known as ‘ripping’ it,” Carnahan shared. “In the event of a seizure of cash or drugs or weapons, the confiscation itself is known as the ‘rip.’”

The RIP is the latest project from Artists Equity, the artist-driven studio founded by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in November 2022. Their debut film Air released in spring of 2023 to strong reviews and solid box office numbers.

Since then, they’ve worked on Amazon’s The Greatest Love Story Never Told, Small Things Like These (which opened the Berlin Film Festival), and The Instigators on Apple.

