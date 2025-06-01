Is Aamir Khan a ‘red flag’? Actor confesses making ex-wife Kiran Rao cry because of his ‘ego’

Aamir Khan has had quite a fruitful professional career, but in his personal life, he couldn’t escape ‘red flags’ in him. During a recent interaction with Raj Shamani, the actor recalled how his ‘ego’ once made his ex-wife Kiran Rao cry at night.

When asked if he had had any ‘red flags,’ Aamir Khan admitted that being a ‘workaholic’ was one of them. He accepted that he was quite lost in his work initially. Sitaare Zameen Par actor further mentioned that he used to be very ‘emotional’ and would go silent for 3–4 days after being hurt. But, Aamir claims that he has improved in that aspect now.

Advertisement

Khan explained his point by recalling how he and his ex-wife Kiran Rao once had an argument, that left him quite hurt. Despite living in the same house, and sharing the same room and bed, he nearly stopped talking to her. He was only having a cut-to-cut conversation with Kiran Rao at that time and told her that he wasn’t happy with her.

The 60-year-old pointed out Rao’s state of mind, who was quite upset with the argument, and even more for Khan who was not responding to her.

"Bilkul response nahin kar raha...itna hard... 4th-day raat ko vo mujhse baat karne ki koshish kar rahi thi aur main bilkul jawab nahin de raha tha to ek point pe vo rone lagi aur unhone kaha mujhe samjh nahin aa raha main kya karun aap to bilkul respond hi nahin kar rahe ho (I wasn't responding at all. So hard, and on the 4th night, she was trying to talk to me, and at one point, she started crying. She said I'm not understanding what should I do as you're not responding)."

Advertisement

The actor stated that he had two emotions going on inside him—anger, that made him neither forgive nor speak to her. "Deep hurt ...ego is a very right word for that," he accepted.

The 3 Idiots fame further added that despite wanting to reconcile, he couldn't take that step. On a concluding note, Aamir admitted to having a red flag where he wouldn’t forgive a person after being hurt, which he realized after therapy.

ALSO READ: Ahaan Panday’s nephew River is already a star and we blame it on Panday genes: WATCH how