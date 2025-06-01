Housefull 5 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar’s comedy caper sells 3,500 tickets in top national chains, 5 days to go

After winning hearts with his incredible performance in Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar is returning to the screens with Housefull 5. The comedy caper is gearing up for release in a couple of days, and it has now opened for advance booking.

Housefull 5 sells 3,500 tickets in top national chains for Day 1

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 began its full-fledged advance sales on Sunday (June 1st) Morning, 5 days prior to the release. As of 2 PM, the movie has sold over 3,500 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis - for the opening day alone.

This is a decent start, to say the least. The movie should aim to sell around 8,000 to 10,000 tickets by the end of the day. As we move closer to the release, the sales will ultimately pick up. The movie is expected to have a wide release, ensuring a solid opening day figure as the fifth installment of the popular Housefull franchise has immense brand value and buzz among the audience.

Bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the killer comedy-drama boasts an ensemble star cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Chitrangda Singh, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, and Soundarya Sharma. The movie is expected to mark a grand comeback of Akshay Kumar at the box office, as his previous few releases didn’t hit the mark from a business perspective.

Housefull 5 set to clash with Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life

The Akshay Kumar starrer is all set to clash with the Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam movie, Thug Life, at the box office. While Housefull 5 is releasing on June 6th (Friday), the latter is hitting the screens a day earlier on June 5th (Thursday). Originally a Tamil movie, Thug Life is also releasing in Hindi-dubbed audio, which might affect the box office potential of the comedy drama.

It will be interesting to see how Housefull 5 performs at the box office and whether it can end the dearth of a Clean Hit movie by Khiladi Kumar.

