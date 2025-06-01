BTS announces 2-day offline FESTA 2025 event for ARMY: Find out how to attend, date, location, timings and what to expect

In celebration of BTS’ 12th anniversary, BIGHIT MUSIC has officially announced a special two-day in-person event for ARMY as part of the 2025 BTS FESTA. It is set to take place at KINTEX 2 Exhibition Center in Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do. The event promises an immersive and nostalgic experience for fans.

When and where?

The FESTA celebration will be held on Friday, June 13, and Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Exhibition Halls 9 and 10 of KINTEX 2. Gates will open at 9:00 AM KST, with booth activities running from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM KST. Final entry and queue access will close at 6 PM KST, so fans are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy all the festivities.

Entry guidelines and age restrictions

Participants must be at least 9 years old to attend the event. Children under 9 will not be permitted entry, even if accompanied by a guardian. Age verification documents, such as a family relation certificate or youth ID, may be required. In case of crowding, entry may be delayed or restricted. Re-entry is allowed but requires joining the entry queue again.

Hall 9

ARMY Bomb Photo Spot: Take a photo in front of a giant ARMY Bomb, symbolizing the strong bond between BTS and their fandom. Bonus: A dazzling Signature Light Show will take place every hour starting at 12 PM, lasting about 5 minutes. Photo Card Printing: Design and print your own BTS-themed photo card as a personal memento of the event. Voice Zone: Step inside the voice booth to hear heartwarming recorded messages from BTS members, expressing love and gratitude to ARMY. DIY Scented Sachets: Craft a scented sachet paired with your favorite BTS song. However, this activity is only available for fans aged 14 and older due to safety regulations. Trophy Zone: Walk through a celebratory space showcasing BTS’ many awards, honoring their journey and shared milestones with ARMY.

Hall 10

Archive Zone: View a collection of BTS’ iconic album artworks. AR Photo Zone: Capture a photo using ARMY Bomb motion sensors. Technology meets fandom in this fun photo op. Whale Photo Spot: Celebrate BTS’ symbolic whale with a commemorative picture, highlighting the group’s connection with their fans. Spotify Playlist: Listen to specially curated BTS playlists via NFC tag scanning onsite. BTS Locker: Take a peek into each member’s personal locker, filled with items that reflect their unique personalities. Game Zone: Try your luck at a mini-game where fans must stop a timer exactly at 6:13, a nod to BTS’ debut date. DIY Pin Button: Design a personalized pin badge to take home as unique BTS memorabilia. Coloring Wall: Join other ARMY in coloring a giant album cover template, creating a collaborative art piece together.

HYBE Zone

The HYBE Zone will feature interactive digital content and brand experiences tied to the BTS FESTA. Fans can look forward to surprises and exclusive partnerships brought to life in creative and engaging formats.

