Pooja Hegde sunbathes with Rs 1,30,400 YSL bag and serves travel fashion goals in knitwear sweater

Fashionistas who keep up with Pooja Hegde’s fashion timeline know that she is a pro at keeping up with trends. Whether it be her gingham-style dress or futuristic office siren look, the Retro actress can pull off any fashion genre with style and panache. Her latest travel look was no exception as the actress wore a relaxed but striking and well put-together outfit in the UK. She carried a gorgeous YSL bag with her, worth around Rs 1,30,400.

Pooja wore a dark gray knitwear for her lively outing, looking fresh as the morning dew. The closed neck sweater with full-length sleeves exuded “minimal elegance”. Keeping her style understated yet fashionable, she paired the sweater with denim jeans. The flared jeans featured a unique style, a distorted pattern with the trendy “dirty jeans” aesthetic. It also boasted cargo pockets, serving cool-girl fashion inspo.

The Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan fame rounded off her look with white sneakers, further elevating her swoon-worthy travel sway. Hegde minimally accessorized her fit with a dainty, silver chain. The necklace featured uneven hoops and patterns, and fit perfectly with her laid-back outfit.

Pooja Hegde’s Saint Laurent bag

For her sun-soaked outing, Hegde carried a stunning Saint Laurent sling bag in a Burgundy hue. The brand’s mini Nolita bag featured its signature Cassandre and chevron-quilted stitching, topped with a YSL monogram flap. It also added a stylish edge to her travel OOTD.

The Deva actress went makeup-free for her foreign trip and showed off her flawless skin. She tossed her hair freely, side-swept for an effortlessly chic look.

The South Indian beauty, Pooja Hegde, just released her latest movie, Retro, and with it, she served some serious vintage saree flairs. In her promo looks for the film, the actress looked like she jumped straight out of Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings. Pooja Hegde is all set to grace the silver screen with her upcoming movie, Jana Nayagan, in 2026, and we can’t wait to witness her new set of promo looks.

