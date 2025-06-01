Who is Opal Suchata Chuangsri? All About Thailand’s First Miss World and Founder of Breast Cancer Campaign

Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri made history on May 31 by winning the 72nd Miss World title. With a simple wish of being the person that someone will look up to, she brought the crown home for the first time. Suchata is now the first Thai woman to win Miss World, marking a proud moment for the country.

Advertisement

In her speech, she said, “I always believe that no matter who you are and no matter how old you are, no matter what title you hold in your life, there is always a person next to you, whether it's a child, whether it's an adult, it could even be your own parents, that look up to you in a way.” She added, “And the best way to lead people is to lead with their gracefulness in your actions.”

Who is Opal Suchata Chuangsri?

Opal Suchata Chuangsri was born on 30 September 2003 in Phuket, Thailand. She grew up in a family of hoteliers and studied at Kajonkietsuksa School and Triam Udom Suksa School.

She is fluent in Thai, English, and Chinese, and is currently studying International Relations. She hopes to become an Ambassador in the future and is also interested in Psychology and Anthropology.

She has a unique talent, playing the ukulele backwards, and owns several pet cats and dogs. Suchata’s profile shows her as confident, kind, and driven by purpose.

Advertisement

At age 16, Opal launched her campaign Opal For Her to promote breast cancer awareness and the importance of early detection. This mission was inspired by her own experience with a benign breast lump that required surgery. “I believe that with the Miss World title, in the future, I could definitely make more impact and also help other projects that are in need,” she said during the pageant.

This campaign served as her Beauty with a Purpose project, one of the main segments in the Miss World pageant. She shared that success, to her, means to live your life and to create a life that's better for people around you as well.

Before winning Miss World 2025, Suchata was crowned Miss World Thailand on April 22, just a week before leaving for Hyderabad for the international pageant. She also represented Thailand in Miss Universe 2024, where she finished as the third runner-up. During that competition, she earned the Voice for Change - Silver award for her work in advocacy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mikaela Hoover Joins One Piece Season 2 as Tony Tony Chopper, Check Out Fan-Favorite Character’s First Look