Thug Life US Advance Booking: Kamal Haasan's action drama records excellent pre-sales of USD 250K, eyes SOLID opening

Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, along with Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Nassar, and others, is gearing up for release very soon. The movie is experiencing solid advance sales in international markets, indicating a promising start at the box office.

Thug Life grabs USD 250K plus pre-sales at the US box office

Marking the collaboration of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after a 38-year gap, Thug Life is selling tickets like hotcakes at the US box office. As of 10 AM (June 1st), the movie recorded excellent pre-sales of USD 257,000 in this territory. It has sold around 10,500 tickets in approximately 800 shows across 320-plus locations in the US.

The total pre-sales of Thug Life in North America have reached USD 320K for the premiere. The movie is performing exceptionally well in pre-bookings and is trending on par with Haasan’s previous best, Indian 2, which premiered.

Thug Life targets the biggest opening of Kamal Haasan

Going by the trends, Thug Life is likely to take the biggest opening for Kamal Haasan. The promotional assets, including teaser, trailer, and songs, have received a positive response from the audience. The movie is considered among the biggest box office bets of Tamil cinema this year.

It will be interesting to see whether the reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam turns out to be fruitful or not. If it hits the right chords with the audience, the movie will succeed at the box office. For the unversed, the film is hitting the big screens on June 5th (Thursday). The movie has opened for full-fledged advance booking in India as well and is receiving good traction. Apart from its original language, the film is also releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam in India.

To ensure a wide release in the Hindi markets, the makers have adopted an 8-week OTT window. That means Thug Life will also release in the top three national chains in the Hindi territories as well, competing with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5. Let’s see how the movie holds up against the comedy caper in the Hindi belt.

