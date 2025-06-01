How Aamir Khan’s ‘accidental’ meet with GF Gauri Spratt changed him from not wanting a partner after divorce to being in love?

Aamir Khan left all his fans pleasantly surprised when he introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Sprat, to the world. The actor has found love yet again for the third time in his life after separation from ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta. But is he ready to get married for the third time? Sometime back, it was he who admitted that now he wouldn’t get married as he is already 59. So, what has changed now?

Talking to Raj Shamani in his podcast, Aamir Khan confessed that the arrival of his girlfriend Gauri Spratt has changed everything for him. It was after the divorce from Kiran Rao, the Laal Singh Chadha actor, that he had already aged, and it is not possible for him to go and find someone now. The actor further added that by this time, he had also started his therapy, and a realisation had struck him that he needed to work on his health first.

Aamir also confessed that he has had a very deep relationship with both his ex-wives, and he felt that now he wouldn’t find anyone with whom he would share the same love, respect and bond with. But then, by mistake, he crossed paths with Gauri Spratt.

Sitaare Zameen Par star revealed that they met, connected, their friendship increased and soon turned into love. Before the actor met Gauri, he was sure of not wanting a partner anymore in life, and the reason was his healthy relationship with his children, siblings, and parents. In fact, Aamir admitted that he still shared a great bond with both his ex-wives, and they are an inseparable part of his life, which will never change.

He convinced himself with the fact that no other relationship in his life would be as deep as these two, and he did not feel the need to have a partner anymore. But after he met Gauri, everything changed in his life for good.

Talking about his work front, Aamir Khan is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par. This film also marks his return to acting after Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), which did not fare well commercially. Expectations are running high for this film, not just from fans, but from the industry as well. Moreover, it marks the comeback of Genelia Deshmukh to mainstream Bollywood cinema.

