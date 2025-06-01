Disha Patani wears bold red lipstick with Rs 3,83,000 bodycon dress and serves bombshell look

Disha Patani, the fitness maven and sassy fashionista, is truly unstoppable when it comes to serving sultry and swoon-worthy looks. Whether it's her bikini sways or bodycon glamour, the diva infuses her smouldering charm into each of her outfits, serving a head-turning style statement every single time. Her latest look was no exception, as Patani took to Instagram to post a carousel of her pastel bodycon dress look, curated from the Georges Hobeika label, worth approximately Rs 3,83,432.

The Kalki 2898 AD actress yet again proved that she is the queen of sultry sways, as she dished out a gorgeous look in a bodycon dress. The celeste blue dress was equal parts dreamy and HOT. The tailoring of the gown was especially charming as it defined Patani’s sculpted form and wrapped around her gracefully. The spaghetti straps with a plunging neckline exuded a gasp-inducing allure. Smoothly defining her curves, the body-hugging silhouette of the dress accentuated Disha’s hourglass form before cascading into a twirly, flared skirt.

The major highlight of the dress that made it so beautifully charming was the floral appliques concentrated right below the bosom. The floral motifs boasted an array of unevenly sized flowers decorated with rhinestones and embellishments. It created the illusion of a more snatched waist while adorning the dress with a fairytale-esque element.

The Yodha actress accessorized her fit minimally with floral earrings. The metallic silver earrings gleamed with every movement, elevating the dreamy aura of Disha’s look. She further added a couple of rings and a gorgeous bracelet, crafted with glass beads and tiny pearls.

Disha Patani’s bold makeup

Pivoting from the poised and demure vibe of her pastel, celeste blue dress, Patani elevated her look with bold makeup. She kept her base dewy and shiny with highlighter, and lightly contoured for a snatched appearance.

For the eyes, the actress added pink shimmer on the lids, accentuated with a winged pencil liner, and volumized the eyelashes with mascara. The major element of her makeup was her blood-red, bold lipstick, which just flipped her whole look and exuded siren-girl energy.

Lastly, Disha Patani completed her flair with messy hair, side-swept for an “effortlessly gorgeous” vibe.

