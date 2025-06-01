Raj Nidimoru’s ex-wife Shhyamali De shares cryptic post amid his dating rumors with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s relationship rumors have become the talk of the town. Their frequent outings and the actress's social media posts have led fans to believe they are indeed dating. Amid this, the filmmaker’s ex-wife, Shhyamali De, shared a cryptic post about karma, which many think is a veiled reference to the ongoing dating speculation.

Shhyamali De's cryptic post

Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife took to her Instagram handle to share two cryptic posts. In one of her stories, she posted a quote that read, "Time exposes, Karma corrects, The Universe humbles." Another story featured the line, "When the soul awakens, Everything begins to make sense."

All we know about Shhyamali De

Shhyamali De has carved a place for herself in the entertainment industry. A psychology graduate, she began her career by working as an assistant director. She has collaborated with acclaimed filmmakers like Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Vishal Bhardwaj. Her contributions extend beyond direction, given that she is also skilled in scriptwriting and has served as a creative consultant.

She has worked on films like Omkara, Rang De Basanti, and Ek Nodir Golpo, among others. Shhyamali is also known for her active social media presence, where she often shares moments from her personal and professional life. In 2015, she married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru through traditional rituals. The two reportedly met while working in the film industry and have now parted ways.

Raj once acknowledged in an interview with Deccan Chronicle that his ex-wife had a strong influence on his creative choices. That included casting decisions, and praised her for helping keep him grounded.

About Raj and Samantha's rumored relationship

Samantha grabbed attention when she appeared in a social media post with Raj Nidimoru. Many users speculated that this was her way of soft-launching their new relationship. However, both of them have neither addressed the rumours publicly nor confirmed anything.

Amid the ongoing speculations, Shhyamali De has also come under the spotlight. Her recent cryptic posts about karma and the universe have added fuel to the gossip.