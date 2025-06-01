Lee Jung Jae reacts to Squid Game becoming Netflix's most-watched series, hopes season 3 'does not disappoint'

As anticipation builds for the final chapter of Squid Game, lead actor Lee Jung Jae has shared his thoughts on the show's monumental success. The actor made an appearance with other cast members at Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event. He addressed the overwhelming global response to the survival drama and spoke about the pressure he feels going into Season 3.

Lee Jung Jae shares his thoughts

With Squid Game officially crowned the most-watched series of the 2024-25 season, expectations for the upcoming installment are sky-high. During an interview with Variety, Lee Jung Jae acknowledged the emotional weight that comes with such success.

"As grateful as I am, I'd be lying if I said there wasn't any pressure," he confessed. "We're going to be releasing Season 3… I hope it does not disappoint."

The actor, who plays Seong Gi Hun (also known as Player 456), has become the face of the globally acclaimed series. And with its final season approaching, his words echo the sentiment of fans hoping for a powerful send-off.

Squid Game: The most-watched show

According to recent data from Nielsen’s multiplatform ratings, Netflix emerged as the clear leader in streaming, with five of the top ten most-watched shows originating from the platform (excluding live sports). Squid Game Season 2 was the most-watched TV series across platforms in the 2024–25 television season. It recorded a staggering average of 27.1 million viewers.

Final season arrives June 27: What to expect

The countdown has officially begun for Squid Game Season 3, which will premiere on June 27. The first trailer was dropped during Netflix Tudum 2025. It offers a suspenseful look at the last deadly games Gi Hun and the remaining characters must face.

The clip teases intense new challenges, familiar enemies, and the psychological toll the twisted tournament continues to take on its participants. Among them is the ever-mysterious Front Man (played by Lee Byung Hun), who looms large as the ultimate obstacle between Gi Hun and the truth.

As the players race toward the end of the final round, the stakes have never been higher. With returning symbols like the terrifying Young Hee doll and new, mind-bending arenas, the endgame promises to be both emotionally charged and visually spectacular.

