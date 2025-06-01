Inside Karan Johar’s crore-worthy vanity Van: From coffee maker to microwave, it has them all

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar is the jack of all trades. Whether as a successful film producer, entrepreneur, actor, director, or fashion icon, he continues to add to his accomplishments. The influential figure has a soft spot for comfort and luxury. In addition to his massive collection of apparel, sunglasses, and fashion accessories, he owns a vanity van worth crores.

On his Instagram handle, Karan gave a quick glimpse of his abode on wheels, leaving fans and followers awestruck. Roll your eyes over and get to know KJo’s most prized possessions.

A Quick Sneak Peek into Karan Johar’s Swanky Vanity Van

In his vanity van, Karan Johar has a designated place for his sunglasses, rings, necklaces, and other accessories. There is also a compact place for his bling jackets. Moving on to the eye-catcher of the sitting area, the cushions are made of repurposed sweatshirts by his production designer, Amrita, adding an extra element of Karan’s personality to the vanity.

The white and golden-themed van also has some interesting corners to chill, relax, and unwind. For the guests, the Koffee With Karan host has placed a coffee machine and a microwave, as he personally prefers everything to be hot for lunch, dinner, tea, and coffee.

The wooden flooring, gold ceiling, and white furniture highlight his love for statement pieces and luxury. Be it his makeup area, wardrobe, shoe rack, couch, or kitchen area, it is quite evident that the multi-talented filmmaker loves everything neatly organized and easily accessible.

KJo’s vanity van is not just a mere van, it is a reflection of his lifestyle and personal style. His abode on wheels is designed to offer utmost comfort and convenience.

Nonetheless, every nook and corner of his van has a touch of glamour, underscoring Karan’s obsession with all things chic and sassy. Looking at the impeccable aesthetics and amenities in his space, it is clear that his vanity is his most prized possession.

