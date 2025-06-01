Veera Chandrahasa OTT release: When and where to watch Ravi Basrur’s Kannada film online

Veera Chandrahasa is a mythological action drama that hit the big screens on April 18, 2025. Directed by Ravi Basrur, this Kannada film was well-received by audiences in Karnataka and performed well at the box office. Now that the movie has made its digital debut, fans are eagerly awaiting to watch it online.

When and where to watch Veera Chandrahasa

Ravi Basrur's Veera Chandrahasa began streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 31, 2025. Although there was no official announcement, the film was released directly on the OTT platform. Those who wish to enjoy the movie from the comfort of their homes can now watch it anytime and anywhere.

Official trailer and plot of Veera Chandrahasa

This movie is a mythological drama that tells the inspiring story of a boy named Chandrahasa. Discovered as an abandoned child in the forest by Kulinda, a noble from Kuntala, the boy is named for his glowing smile. He raises him with care and shapes him into a noble and kind-hearted young man.

Unknown to Chandrahasa, dark forces are at work against him, plotting his downfall. However, his pure heart and unwavering faith protect him time and again. Each enemy’s scheme fails and turns into their own ruin. Soon, his life becomes a journey of resilience, symbolizing divine protection and fate.

As he overcomes every hurdle, it becomes clear that the gods are watching over him. His story is not just about survival but about the power of virtue and destiny.

Cast and crew of Veera Chandrahasa

Veera Chandrahasa features Shithil Shetty, Nagashree G S, Prasanna Shettigar Mandarti, and Uday Kadabaal in key roles. The supporting cast includes Ravindra Devadiga, Nagaraj Servegar, Gunashree M Nayak, Shridhar Kasarkodu, Shwetha Arehole, and Prajwal Kinnal.

The film is produced by N. S. Rajkumar, with co-producers Geetha Ravi Basrur, Dinakar from Viji Group, Anup Gowda, and Anil U.S.A. contributing to the project. The cinematography is handled by Kirankumar R, supported by a skilled DOP team including Sibi Sathasivam, Ajay Alwin, and John Adam's.