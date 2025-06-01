After Aamir Khan, Rajpal Yadav gets real about nepotism in Bollywood: ‘Main to ek ko bhi nahi...’

The debate around nepotism has always been constant, with every individual having their own take on it. After Aamir Khan, the latest one to join the discussion is none other than Rajpal Yadav, who mentioned that nepotism doesn't only exist. He went on to name the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and more to elucidate his point.

In a recent interaction with ANI, Rajpal Yadav claimed that there is 'no nepotism' in the industry. He stated that he would like to speak 'honestly' about it. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor said that if there were nepotism, then there wouldn't have been Shah Rukh Khan, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Johny Lever, Sanjeev Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, and Dharmendra.

He stated that it was his desire to join Bollywood or the theater, and nobody in his family had insisted that he do so. The actor revealed that he has also told his kids that no one can make anyone's career in sports and cinema. According to him, it is only one's good nature that resides within them that tells him if they are capable of doing it.

Rajpal believes even if he pushes anyone, he can't prevent the debacles they would face later in life. The De Dana Dan actor acknowledges that an individual would get an opportunity for the first time, but whether he will succeed or have that energy is decided by the Almighty or the audience, emphasizing that there is no nepotism.

"I have been acting for 38 years now. And I have at least 200 relatives. Mai to ek ko bhi nahin karva paaya...dekhiye blessings apni apni.. mehnat apni hai (I haven't been able to get them work here. It is blessings, hard work), and finally it is the audience who decides," he further added.

In another interview with Raj Shamani, Aamir Khan also addressed the nepotism debate, stating that he has neither interfered in his son Junaid Khan's career nor will he ever do that in the future. The veteran actor also claimed that no one can uplift anyone's career in the acting industry.

On the professional front, Yadav is currently enjoying the release of his movie, Interrogation, on Zee 5.

