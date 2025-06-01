Weekly Top Korean News: NewJeans’ 1 billion KRW fine in ADOR feud, BLACKPINK Jisoo’s brother scandal, Go Min Si bullying claims and more

This week in Korean entertainment, controversies are heating up. HYBE faces police investigation over alleged IPO fraud. NewJeans battles legal fines amid contract dispute with ADOR, while BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s brother is accused of secretly filming women. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo prepares for military enlistment. Meanwhile, Go Min Si denies school bullying claims, and a viral podcast stirs backlash with rumors involving Jennie and IU. Read more for full details on these major headlines.

HYBE faces investigation over stock fraud allegations

Bang Si Hyuk, the founder of HYBE (BTS label), is under police investigation for alleged investor fraud tied to the company’s IPO. Authorities claim that in 2019, Bang and his associates misled early investors by denying plans to go public, even though HYBE had already started preparations.

This discrepancy reportedly led some investors to sell their shares, while private equity firms later bought in. The case centers on a 400 billion KRW deal. After an initial rejection in May, police have re-applied for a search and seizure warrant targeting HYBE. The Financial Supervisory Service is also reviewing the matter, signaling the potential for a major financial scandal.

NewJeans hit with 1 billion fine per violation amid ADOR contract feud

The legal conflict between the girl group NewJeans and their agency ADOR has escalated. The Seoul Central District Court once again sided with ADOR. On May 30, the court upheld the injunction barring NewJeans from engaging in independent entertainment activities without ADOR's approval. A hefty 1 billion KRW fine was imposed for each violation.

The court also stated that this restriction remains in place until a verdict is reached in the main lawsuit concerning the group's exclusive contract. This ruling follows earlier decisions in ADOR's favor. With the second hearing scheduled for June 5, the legal standoff is expected to intensify in the coming weeks.

BLACKPINK Jisoo’s brother accused of secretly filming women

On May 29, a disturbing anonymous post on the workplace app Blind accused BLACKPINK Jisoo’s brother, Kim Jung Hoon, of secretly recording intimate encounters without consent. The poster claimed to be a victim, revealing that the incident occurred at his home and that he had later discovered he had shown the footage to others.

The accuser alleged a pattern of misconduct, including pressuring multiple women, some while his wife was pregnant, into sending explicit content. Kim Jung Hoon is the CEO of Biomom and head of Blissoo, Jisoo’s current agency. As the story spreads online, many demand a formal investigation and accountability. Meanwhile, legal action is reportedly being considered from his brother’s side as he has denied all the accusations.

Cha Eun Woo to enlist in military this July

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo will begin his mandatory military service this summer. He will enlist on July 28, 2025, as part of the Army Military Band. His agency, Fantagio, confirmed his acceptance into this special unit that allows musically talented conscripts to serve through performance.

After basic training, he will fulfill his duties in the band. The enlistment details will remain private, with no public farewell event planned. Fans, especially AROHA, have been sharing warm support online. Cha Eun Woo recently starred in the drama Wonderful World and is set to lead the upcoming series The Wonder Fools, expected in 2026.

Go Min Si faces school bullying allegations

Go Min Si is facing serious allegations from a former middle school classmate. They accused her of bullying, extortion, and verbal abuse during her youth. The accuser claims many students and teachers were aware of the misconduct and urges Go Min Si to quit acting.

However, on May 26, her agency, Mystic Story, strongly denied the claims, calling them “groundless” and without factual basis. Despite the backlash, Go Min Si and her agency continue to reject the bullying allegations. The controversy has sparked debate amid the success of her current drama, Tastefully Yours. In it, she stars alongside Kang Ha Neul.

Podcast sparks outrage over allegations involving Jennie and IU

A recent episode of the Above The Influence podcast sparked controversy. Influencer Kira made shocking claims that several female K-pop idols, including IU, engaged in prostitution with wealthy businessmen. Kira alleged that a night with IU cost 500,000 USD, without evidence. The situation worsened when co-host Wootak shared a rumor about BLACKPINK's Jennie having an encounter with the "son of a BMW heir." He claimed an acquaintance had video proof, though he said it was just a story he heard.

Neither IU's agency, EDAM Entertainment, nor Jennie's label Odd Atelier has commented. Facing backlash, Wootak defended himself on Instagram, saying he was sharing rumors to highlight dark industry issues and denied attacking Jennie. He apologized for the misunderstanding and urged viewers to see the full episode for context.

