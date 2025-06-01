Scooter Braun Breaks Silence as Taylor Swift Buys Back Song Masters: Know Full Timeline of Their Feud

Scooter Braun has responded to Taylor Swift’s recent announcement that she now owns the master recordings of all her music. “I am happy for her,” Braun said after Swift shared the news in a heartfelt letter to fans on her website on May 30.

Speaking to TODAY, Braun made the comment shortly after Swift revealed, “All of the music I’ve ever made...now belongs...to me.”

Advertisement

She added, “To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it. To my fans, you know how important this has been to me, so much so that I meticulously re-recorded and released 4 of my albums, calling them Taylor’s Version.”

How did Taylor Swift get control of her masters? Here’s a timeline

The dispute began in 2019 when Scooter Braun bought Big Machine Records, Swift’s former label. That deal gave him ownership of the master recordings for her first six albums. The following year, Braun sold the masters to Shamrock Capital, a private equity firm.

In 2020, Taylor Swift stated that she attempted to negotiate with Braun but was instructed to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), which she claimed would silence her. Braun later told Variety in 2021 that he offered to sell the masters back, but her team declined.

Swift, who signed with Big Machine Records at age 15, began re-recording her albums in November 2020. She released four re-recorded albums:

Advertisement

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) - 2021

Red (Taylor’s Version) - 2021

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) - 2023

1989 (Taylor’s Version) - 2023

Before her May 30 announcement, Swift still had two albums left: her 2006 self-titled debut and 2017’s Reputation. In her letter, she revealed she has completed rerecording her debut but is only a quarter through Reputation.

“To be perfectly honest, it’s the one album in those first six that I thought couldn’t be improved upon by redoing it,” Swift wrote, adding that it includes unreleased tracks from original sessions.

Swift credited her fans for their support in helping her buy back her music. “I can’t thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but have never owned until now,” she said. She also hinted that rereleases of her remaining Taylor’s Versions could still happen as a celebration.

On Instagram, Swift marked the moment by posting four photos surrounded by vinyl editions of her first six albums with the caption, “You belong with me.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Is 'Proud' of Bestie Taylor Swift As Pop Star Reclaims Catalogue From Scooter Braun