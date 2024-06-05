Jujutsu Kaisen: Can Yuji Itadori Become A Sorcerer At The End Of Series? Theory Explored

This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

When Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen manga started, the protagonist Yuji Itadori was just a high school student, albeit an exceptionally strong one. That soon changed when he swallowed the finger of Ryomen Sukuna and became the host of the King of Curses. Ever since then, he has joined the Jujutsu Society as a student of the Tokyo Jujutsu Tech and polished his skills to defeat Cursed Spirits.

Despite being a very strong teenager, Yuji was no match for the strength of sorcerers when he initially joined the Jujutsu Society. However, with the help of everyone around him, he was able to hone his skills as a fighter and even learned how to use his abundance of Cursed Energy in a fight to defeat enemies. But what’s most important is his development of his own Cursed Technique. Now that it looks like Jujutsu Kaisen is slowly coming to an end, we will soon get to see if Yuji becomes the strongest sorcerer by the end of the story.

How strong is Yuji Itadori currently?

Yuji Itadori has shown exceptional progress as a fighter and a sorcerer ever since the beginning. During the Shibuya Incident, he was able to corner Mahito with the help of Aoi Todo. But his real development began when Sukuna left his body and took over Megumi's during the Culling Game Arc.

After the Culling Game, not only was Yuji able to develop his own Cursed Technique, but we saw him use both Blood Manipulation and Shrine. Other than that, he was also able to quickly develop Reverse Cursed Technique and Simple Domain before his fight with Sukuna. Even though he cannot use these techniques to their full potential yet, we cannot deny that the amalgamation of all these powers makes Itadori one of the strongest sorcerers in the story right now. In the recent chapters, we saw him cornering Sukuna with the help of Todo’s technique, Boogie Woogie, and landing multiple Black Flashes on Sukuna.

Not only that, but his punches were also able to hit the barrier between the souls of Sukuna and Megumi, which is probably the only way to awaken Megumi and have him take control over his own body. Even though we do not know if Megumi is coming back, Yuji is the only one who has the chance to do it. However, Yuji’s growth is not going to end here.

Will Yuji get stronger after his fight with Sukuna?

As we have seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Yuji is someone who grows exceptionally fast during training and fights. He was able to master several techniques within a few weeks' time after training under Choso, Naoya, Kusakabe, and others. He was also able to use these powers in his fight and corner Sukuna, who is currently the strongest sorcerer.

However, even though a big part of the fandom thinks that Sukuna is the last strongest villain that Yuji and the rest of the sorcerers will have to fight, a popular theory suggests otherwise. This theory references Kenjaku’s original goal behind the Culling Game, which was to start a merger between humanity and Master Tengen. Master Tengen is an immortal sorcerer with an unending amount of Cursed Energy.

Sukuna is currently in possession of Master Tengen, as Kenjaku sent his body to him before dying, and he can easily trigger the merger if he thinks he is losing. Since it seems that the end of the manga is approaching fast, Sukuna might do it, which will further elongate the plot.

If Sukuna triggers the merger, it is likely that the entire population of Japan will merge with Tengen and create a monstrous creature with a never-ending amount of Cursed Energy. If that does happen, then Yuji will probably not be able to defeat it at his current strength. This means that both Yuji and the other sorcerers who are alive, such as Yuta, Todo, Maki, Kirara, and Hikari, will have to level up their game after their fight with Sukuna.

However, as the protagonist, it is likely that Yuji will improve the most and become the strongest sorcerer in the world by the end of the manga. Since he already has two Cursed Techniques at his disposal and might also be able to use Kaori’s Cursed Technique, which is Gravity Manipulation, as Kenjaku was using her body while carrying Itadori.

He might also be able to execute Domain Expansion soon, which will take his powers to the next level. As of now, we do not yet know if this will happen or whether Sukuna is the last villain that Yuji will defeat in the story.

