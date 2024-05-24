8 Similarities Between Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto; Here's Why Fans Think They Are The Same

Both Naruto and Jujutsu Kaisen have been compared to each other a lot, given their immense popularity as modern-day shonen anime. People have pointed out a lot of similarities between the two stories and although the stories are very different, these similarities are not baseless.

Taking a closer look at the two modern shonen anime will give you an idea about the similarities between the two even though Naruto is based in ancient times while Jujutsu Kaisen is based in modern times. Here are some of the similarities between the two anime.

Powerful protagonists who got their power accidentally

The similarity between the two protagonists Naruto Uzumaki and Yuji Itadori is kind of obvious even though Itadori was pretty strong right from the beginning. They are both sunshine characters willing to do anything for their loved ones. Both of them get their powers accidentally as Kurama uses Naruto as a vessel and Sukuna does the same with Itadori. The fact that both of them have these powerful beings inside them due to someone else’s meddling is also pretty similar. The fact that these two protagonists have an unending amount of kindness and bravery in them despite losing so many loved ones is also a testament to how similar they are. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The main trio

Much like Naruto, Jujutsu Kaisen also has a main trio consisting of two boys and a girl. In Naruto, Team Seven who train under Kakashi consists of Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura, while the three first years at Tokyo Jujutsu Tech are Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara. We already discussed the similar personalities of Naruto and Yuji but we also have to point out that Megumi and Sasuke are also pretty similar with their dark-haired grumpy aura. Both Sakura and Nobara are kind of annoyed with the protagonist although they love them like their own family.

Advertisement

A powerful, protective, and handsome sensei

Everyone was surprised when Gege Akutami said that Satoru Gojo was not based on Kakashi from Naruto, because they look so similar. Both Gojo and Kakashi have white hair, cover half of their face, and are really cocky and nonchalant most of the time but are also extremely powerful. Oh and both of them are very handsome! Kakashi has Sharingan and Gojo has Six Eyes and is the strongest sorcerer in the Jujutsu world. Most importantly though, these two characters are extremely protective and proud of their students and want to bring out the best in them.

Hierarchy within the Ninjas and Sorcerers

Naruto centers around Ninjas while Jujutsu Kaisen centers around Jujutsu sorcerers who exterminate cursed spirits. Pretty different right? Regardless, the rank system of Ninjas and sorcerers are pretty similar. We know that the highest-ranked sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen are the Special-grade sorcerers who are extremely powerful humans just like the Kage in Naruto. This distribution of power depends on the individual’s inherent technique as well as their battle abilities. Under Special grades, we also have First and Second-grade sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen just as in Naruto we have Genin and Chunin.

Big Three Clans

The power of a clan in both Naruto and Jujust Kaisen depends on their inherent techniques and just their overall capability as fighters and sorcerers. In Jujutsu Kaisen, the big three clans are The Zen’in Clan, the Kamo Clan, and the Gojo Clan. On the other hand, even though the big three clans are not named, there are three clans who are heads above others in terms of powers, and they are the Uzumaki Clan, the Senju/Uzumaki clan, and the Hyuga clan.

Chakra and Cursed Energy

In both Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto, sorcerers and Ninjas have their power reserves which work as their source of power during battle. In Naruto, it’s known as Chakra whereas in Jujutsu Kaisen we know this as Cursed Energy. Although Chakra in something everyone in the Shinobi world possesses. Cursed Energy originates from negative emotions and not everybody can tap into it. However, despite their differences, they are similar in the fact that people need these to create their techniques. Reverse Cursed Technique and Medical Ninjutsu are also both used to heal wounds.

Advertisement

Tailed Beasts and Cursed Spirits

This one might sound a bit far-fetched, but in theory, both Tailed Beasts and Cursed Spirits are pretty similar. Both of them are born from energy sources, Chakra for Tailed Beasts and negative feelings turning into Cursed Energy for Cursed Spirits. Both of them are also technically unkillable in the sense that these energies cannot be completely destroyed. However, this is where their similarities end as both of them serve very different purposes in the series and are completely different in nature.

Classic Shouned tropes

As both Naruto and Jujutsu Kaisen are technically shounen stories, it is not surprising that they are pretty similar when it comes to plot points. Both these series begin in a specialized school where the students train to face strong villains later on. The concept of friendship and teamwork is also very important in both of the storylines. It is also worth pointing out that both of these series, much like most other shounen series, put a lot of emphasis on flashbacks to build characters.

In the end, even though they are vastly different in most major aspects, there are some quite obvious similarities between Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto. But they are both anime series that have independent and original storylines that fans adore.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen: Will Satoru Gojo's Return Display Him Weaker Than Ever Before? Here's What We Know