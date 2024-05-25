Naruto Vs Jujutsu Kaisen: All Differences Between The Two Series Explained

Since its serialization, Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen has often been compared to Masashi Kishimoto’s iconic Naruto. Given their similarities, it's easy to see why fans might draw parallels between the two, especially since they both belong to the battle shonen genre.

Both series feature a protagonist who harbors a powerful entity within them, and each story is centered around a main trio consisting of two boys and a girl, alongside a white-haired, charismatic, and strong mentor. Despite these similarities, Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto diverge significantly in their themes and narrative approaches. Here are some of the key differences between the two:

The setting and timeline

One of the first and most distinct differences between the two series is the timelines. For Naruto, Masashi Kishimoto created a completely different timeline with influence from the olden days as well as modern times. You can clearly see the influence of both while watching the show.

On the other hand, Jujutsu Kaisen is set in the 21st century as we see all the characters using modern technology, and appliances, and even the politics of the timeline are pretty similar to ours.

Fighting styles

Another glaring difference between the two series is the fighting styles used by the characters. In Naruto, the entire fighting style is derived from Ninjutsu and martial arts, resulting in characters who are ninjas. Although we do see some pretty cool powers in Naruto, the main techniques are grounded in martial arts.

However, the main source of power in Jujutsu Kaisen is Cursed Energy, and people who can use it have their own Cursed Techniques. These techniques are more similar to superpowers than they are to martial arts although the hand-to-hand combats are derived mostly from martial arts. Nevertheless, characters in Jujutsu Kaisen fight against Cursed Spirits using their Cursed techniques which is pretty different from what happens in Naruto.

Kakashi Hatake and Satoru Gojo

You might be wondering what these two characters are doing in the list since the similarity between Kakashi and Gojo is one of the first things people notice about these shows. And you are right, both these characters are caring teachers, very powerful, extremely charismatic, and have a similar white-haired, handsome design.

However, that is pretty much where the similarities end. Kakashi in Naruto has a more composed and colder personality as he guides his students lovingly with a strong hand throughout the series. Gojo on the other hand, is much more lenient with his students and behaves more like a friend to them. His being the strongest sorcerer of the timeline also means he is away on missions a lot and cannot always teach his students.

Principles of death

Cheating death one way or the other is one of the guiding forces of Jujutsu Kaisen. In Naruto, some characters are technically immortal but still end up dying and usually the characters who die tend to stay dead. Jujutsu Kaisen on the other hand, starts out with Sukuna killing Yuji by ripping out his own heart after taking over the latter’s body and forces Yuji to make a deal with him to heal his body again.

Through the use of Reverse Cursed Technique, a lot of sorcerers come back from wounds that would have killed anybody else. The villain Kenjaku’s Cursed Technique allows him to take over other people’s bodies and use their Cursed Technique even if the original character is dead. Death as a concept is pretty lenient when it comes to Jujutsu Kaisen, which is pretty different than Naruto.

Kurama and Sukuna Ryomen

Sukuna and Kurama may both be supernatural beings inhabiting the bodies of protagonists, but they are actually quite different. Kurama, the Nine-Tailed beast, was sealed inside Naruto with only the good part of him present.

In contrast, Sukuna is a powerful and evil entity from Jujutsu Kaisen who possessed Itadori's body after he swallowed one of his fingers. Unlike Kurama, who becomes a permanent part of Naruto, Sukuna later takes over Megumi's body as Yuji was too difficult to control.

