Jujutsu Kaisen: How Yuta’s Cursed Technique Helped Him Take Over Gojo’s Body

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are in a frenzy this week as in chapter 261, Gojo returns to the battlefield in his physical form. However, it was later revealed that the one truly in control of the body was not Gojo but Yuta, who fans know to be the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and an incredibly important character in the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

As Yuta has taken control of Gojo's body, he can utilize the same abilities that Gojo possessed as well. However, most fans are currently wondering how strong Yuta is, and how this change was even possible in the first place.

Exploring Yuta's cursed technique

Yuta Okkotsu is a major supporting character in the Jujutsu Kaisen series and the main protagonist of its prequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Jujutsu High. He was initially a special grade cursed human haunted by his late childhood friend, Rika Orimoto. Satoru Gojo mentored Yuta and enrolled him at Tokyo Jujutsu High.

Yuta's Cursed Technique, COPY, allows him to copy other cursed techniques with Rika and use them in quick succession multiple times. This powerful ability, similar to All For One from My Hero Academia, makes Yuta unstoppable and a key feature in Jujutsu Kaisen.

One might think his copied techniques are less powerful than the original user’s. However, it’s quite the opposite. Yuta is so powerful that he can use some techniques better than the original users.

How did Yuta take over Gojo's body?

Yuta's ability to control Gojo's body is attributed to his defeat of Kenjaku and he was able to copy his cursed technique, brain hopping. He gained this ability from his arsenal and used it as a backup plan. Yuta initially planned to fight Sukuna using his own body, but if it failed, he wanted to take over Gojo's body instead. This story highlights the power of brain hopping in combat.

Since he had access to brain hopping, the change of bodies could have been made possible. In fact, since Yuta was dying anyway, the only way for him to survive was to switch bodies. Since Gojo was cut down before Yuta, Shoko had already stitched his body up properly.

The rest was up to Yuta and he, utilizing this powerful technique of brain hopping, was able to take control of Gojo's body and then use maximum reverse cursed technique output to heal the remaining injuries and bring the body back to life.

Yuta's Copy cursed technique, which only works for 5 minutes, which means that after 5 minutes, nobody knows what exactly is going to happen. There are three possibilities as to what could happen.

The first possibility is that Yuta will simply die after five minutes are up. The second possibility suggests that he'll start to lose life gradually. The third possibility is that Yuta will be stuck in Gojo's body forever and continue to live until he dies of old age or switches bodies once again.

All possibilities are equally real and fans do not know which way this is going to go later down the line. The only way to find out is to wait for 5 minutes and see what exactly happens with Yuta's body once the time limit is up. However, for those 5 minutes, Yuta is going to be in total control of Gojo's body and utilize the powers of the strongest to the utmost best.

Exploring how strong is Yuta in Gojo's body

Yuta in Gojo's body, possesses all of Gojo's abilities, including the power of the Limitless. He can utilize all Limitless cursed techniques, including Infinity, Blue, and Red, and can perform techniques like Hollow Purple.

Fans can also expect Yuta to use the Six Eyes to his advantage, resulting in an incredible cursed energy efficiency. Yuta's strength in Gojo's body is a testament to his ability to harness the power of the Limitless and his ability to utilize the Six Eyes effectively.

He likely has access to reverse cursed technique as well, which means that he is going to be an absolute monster in terms of combat. He also has access to his domain expansion, Unlimited Void, as was seen in JJK chapter 261.

Yuta has access to all of Gojo's memories and abilities, which means that he knows how to utilize these powers to the utmost best. He has also faced the world splitting dismantle twice now, which means that he knows how to deal with techniques such as that.

also seems to have a plan, which likely stems from his connection to the Sugawara and the Fujiwara family, and it is possible that Yuta can potentially paint a domain in open air, crafting an open barrier version of the Unlimited Void in the upcoming chapters.

However, fans should still keep in mind that this isn't Gojo. Regardless of how skilled Yuta is, he is not going to be able to bring out the best of Infinity like Gojo was. He is not, and never will be Gojo or his replacement. This is likely what is going to be the deciding factor in this battle and how Yuta is going to be brought down to Sukuna's weekend level.

