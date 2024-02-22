BLACKPINK’s Jennie black see-through dress from The Weeknd’s LA birthday celebration is a fashion lesson

Jennie from BLACKPINK was among the attendees at Canadian singer The Weeknd's birthday bash. She recently appeared in the series The Idol alongside Abel The Weekend Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, Rachel Sennott, Suzanna Son, and Troye Sivan among others.

Jennie’s dress doing all the talk

She made a stylish entrance, donning a Christopher Esber dress valued at USD 400, which now fetches over USD 2,000 in resale value. Jennie's choice caused the dress to sell out quickly, and she flaunted the sexy outfit for all to see at the event. Jennie took to her Instagram account to post images of the sheer black dress she sported at the event, complementing it with chunky black shoes for a relaxed vibe. Displaying her signature style, Jennie effortlessly flaunted her curves and exuded confidence in the chic attire.

Adding a touch of elegance, she adorned the outfit with a delicate silver necklace, capturing the timeless black-and-white aesthetic. Known for her fashion talent, Jennie effortlessly captured attention in a modest ponytail and the striking mesh black dress.

More about Jennie

Jennie Kim, a prominent figure in South Korea's music industry, rose to fame as a member of the acclaimed K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK. Her journey commenced with studies in New Zealand, followed by joining YG Entertainment as a trainee in 2010. Jennie gained recognition through her appearances in G-Dragon's music video for That XX and collaboration on his single Black. She officially debuted with BLACKPINK in 2016 and embarked on her solo career with the release of SOLO on November 12, 2018.

In July 2022, it was announced that Jennie would join the cast of the HBO drama series The Idol, created by Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria. Alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, and Debby Ryan, Jennie is poised to showcase her acting prowess. A significant milestone arrived on December 24, 2023, with Jennie unveiling the establishment of her own agency, OA (ODD ATELIER). While continuing her group activities with BLACKPINK under YG Entertainment's management, Jennie's solo ventures will now be overseen by OA.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jennie officially announces her own agency ODD ATELIER; launches OA’s Instagram account