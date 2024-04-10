BLACKPINK’s Lisa signs with RCA Records, joining SZA, Doja Cat, Britney Spears, and more; launches new website

BLACKPINK's Lisa has inked a deal with RCA Records. LLOUD, Lisa's new agency, made the announcement on April 10, confirming her partnership with the renowned American label RCA Records.

Lisa bid farewell to her longtime agency YG Entertainment last year after her exclusive contract expired. In February of this year, she established her own artist management company, LLOUD. Two months after her opening LLOUD, it was announced that she had also signed a deal with RCA Records which is home to artists like SZA, Doja Cat, Britney Spears, Normani, Tate McRae, and more.

It is believed that Lisa will release new solo music under RCA Records and retain complete ownership of all her recordings according to the announcement. Meanwhile, although Lisa and the other BLACKPINK members pursued individual endeavors, they all extended their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities. This implies that Lisa's group commitments with BLACKPINK will continue to be handled by YG Entertainment, while her solo ventures will be managed by LLOUD and RCA Records.

More about Lisa

Lalisa Manobal, widely known as Lisa, was born Pranpriya Manobal and hails from Buri Ram, Thailand. She is a rapper, singer, and dancer based in South Korea and holds the distinction of being the sole Thai member of YG Entertainment's renowned girl group, BLACKPINK.

Lisa's passion for dance began at the age of four, leading her to participate in numerous dance competitions during her upbringing. She stood out as the sole candidate to pass YG's auditions in Thailand back in 2010. Before that, she was a member of the dance crew We Zaa Cool, alongside BamBam from GOT7. Pursuing her dream, Lisa relocated to Korea at the age of fourteen.

In August 2016, Lisa debuted as part of BLACKPINK, becoming the first non-Korean member to debut under YG Entertainment. Her solo career took off with the release of her debut single album Lalisa on September 10, 2021. Notably, Lisa made history in the fashion world by being the first female K-pop idol to walk the runway at a major fashion show.

Lisa's achievements were further recognized when she won the Best KPOP award at MTV's VMAs in August 2022. In 2024, she ventured into artist management, establishing her own company called LLOUD. While Lisa's group activities with BLACKPINK remain under YG Entertainment's management, her solo endeavors are overseen by LLOUD and now RCA Records.

