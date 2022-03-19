EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Kemmu opens up about Vijay Raaz’s role in Abhay 3: Never seen him play such a part before

Kunal Kemmu is one of the actors in Bollywood who has won hearts with his acting prowess and his versatility. The actor, who was last seen in the 2020 release Lootcase, is currently making the headlines for his upcoming web series Abhay 3. The crime thriller features Kunal in the titular role of officer Abhay Pratap Singh who can go to any extent to solve a case and get hold of a criminal. Interestingly, as the makers are coming up with the third season of the crime thriller, Kunal is not just excited about reprising the role of Abhay but is also thrilled about the new additions in the cast.

To note, apart from Kunal, Asha Negi and Nidhi Singh will be reprising their respective roles in Abhay 3 while Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev, Vidya Malvade, Tanuj Virwani and Divya Agarwal are the new addition to the cast. Interestingly, Kunal had shared the screen with Vijay in Lootcase as well and he is all praises for the actor and his role in Abhay 3. “We have a lot of new characters including Vijay Raaz, who I love as an actor. And it's so different from the last time we interacted which was for Loot Case. His part in Abhay is I think something that I've never seen him play before. So, it was very interesting working with him,” he added.

Kunal further asserted that he feels great to be back as Abhay and sung praises for the entire cast of the series. He said, “Most of my work happens with my team, that is Abhay's team, and it's lovely to get back to being Abhay, Playing Abhay and interacting with his team whether it's Khushboo (Nidhi Singh), Awasthi, Raghav the regulars. It’s lovely to get back. Other than that, of course, there was Divya and Tanuj. It was lovely working with both of them because the villains are, in a way, a big highlight of the show and it also allows me to work with actors who are very good and sometimes actors who don't have the image of being the bad guys. For example, even if you saw season two, there was Chunky Pandey, nobody ever imagined seeing him like that or even Ram Kapoor, who has such a good guy image in the television industry. But then to get him to come and play this bad guy, it's kind of allowing me to work with actors where they're completely in a different zone. And I'm very excited to do that”.

The Golmaal Again actor also asserted that he is quite fond of his character as Abhay and looks forward to getting dressed as him. Helmed by Ken Ghosh is slated to premiere from April 8 on Zee5 and will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

