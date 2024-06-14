Chandu Champion Box Office Vibe: Kartik Aaryan led film has potential but big challenges to overcome

Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan's much-awaited collaboration with Chandu Champion has been creating waves in the industry for a long time now. The big-budget sports drama biopic was finally released in the cinemas on June 14, 2023.

The advance bookings of the film have not been up to the mark suggesting an average opening. All eyes will be on spot bookings and word of mouth to do the trick.

What works in favor of Chandu Champion at the box office?

It's a well-made and engaging biopic of India's first paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. The extraordinary journey of Murli is highly inspiring and it has been narrated skillfully by Kabir Khan.

Kartik Aaryan gets into the skin of the character and gives it his all which makes the audience feel for his struggles and root for his victory. Even though one can predict what's going to happen eventually, the journey is what makes the film a compelling watch. Cinematography adds to the overall impact and the emotional ending makes everyone leave theaters on a satisfying note.

Kartik is among the biggest crowd pullers at the box office among young stars so his popularity should help. Since there's a lack of big films at the box office lately, positive word of mouth can be encouraging for the audience to give it a chance. The ticket prices are reasonable which means it won't be hard on the budget of the family audiences. Bakri-Eid is falling on coming Monday which will give holiday benefit to the film to some extent. Plus there isn't any big film releasing in cinemas next week giving it two weeks to attract enough audience.

What doesn't work in favor of Chandu Champion at the box office?

Sports drama films haven't received encouraging response at the box office in the past few years and we have examples like Jersey, Shabaash Mithu, Saina, Panga and more have been examples.

Ajay Devgn led Maidaan was an ambitious project that released lately. The sports drama was made with great effort and a huge amount of money was spent to give it the scale it deserved. However, the returns were disappointing. Kabir Khan's '83 which was the most awaited sports drama film of the past few years also couldn't do what it was meant to do.

If we go by the trend, Chandu Champion will have to be a strong exception to emerge victorious at the box office. Even though the film has some positives, public sentiment will decide if they even want to give it a chance. Moreover, the holdover release Munjya has got great word of mouth. The horror comedy is already enjoying a very good trend at the box office and is likely to continue its healthy run at the box office in this week as well.

Pinkvilla's Box Office Forecast

Chandu Champion has the potential to do well. However low opening and low interest of the audience in the genre may hamper its box office prospects. Since it's a big-budget film, even decent lifetime numbers will appear too small by the end of its run.

The lifetime business of the film could be somewhere in the Rs 55-60 crore range. However, if word of mouth manages to do the trick then it can go on to flirt with the Rs 100 crore mark as well.

