The Fame Game EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Kapoor on reunion with Madhuri Dixit: Comfort was imminent from the beginning

One of the reasons for being excited for Netflix's show The Fame Game is the reunion of '90s stars Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor. The two have ruled the hearts of the audience with films like Mohabbat and Raja and their songs ‘Ankhiyan Milaoon’ and ‘Nazrein Mili Dil Dhadka’ still make fans groove. Now, as they once again step in front of the camera for The Fame Game, Sanjay reveals in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla how the reunion was with Madhuri.

Talking about it, Sanjay shared that once he and Madhuri were on set, they relived many '90s memories with each other. "Working with Madhuri has always been a pleasure and a delight. We have been a part of a blockbuster like Raja and getting back together for The Fame Game felt like it was just yesterday we were shooting for the former. While shooting the show we discussed and relived so many fond memories and stories of our time in the ’90s and the chemistry between us just came naturally. The audience will see that too," he promises.

It didn’t take us any time to get back into the comfort zone with each other and I must admit that Madhuri is as charming Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay insists that he and Madhuri have known each other for the past three decades now and know each other so well that the comfort between them was imminent from the beginning. "It didn’t take us any time to get back into the comfort zone with each other and I must admit that Madhuri is as charming and talented as she was then. To share screen space with her has always been a highlight for me and I am certain that the audience will love our equation in this show as well,” Sanjay shares.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd, The Fame Game is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli and written by Sri Rao. The series also features Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, and Muskkaan Jaferi and will start streaming on Netflix from February 25, 2022.

Also Read|The Fame Game: Madhuri Dixit is here to reveal the dark side of stardom