25 years of Sirf Tum: Salman Khan agreed to do cameo in Sanjay Kapoor, Sushmita Sen starrer due to THIS reason

The 1999 released Sirf Tum starred Sanjay Kapoor, Priya Gill, and Sushmita Sen in the lead roles. The film clocked 25 years of its release on June 4. The film is celebrated for its unique storyline complemented by chart-buster songs. Backed by Boney Kapoor, the musical entertainer also had Salman Khan’s cameo appearance in the film.

In a recent interview, the veteran producer revealed how he managed to crack his first collaboration with the superstar. Read on to know what he shared.

Boney Kapoor reveals how Salman Khan came on board for a cameo in Sirf Tum

Veteran film producer Boney Kapoor was recently in conversation with Bollywood Hungama. During the conversation, he narrated the hilarious yet sweet story of how he convinced Salman Khan to make a sweet cameo appearance in the film. Recollecting memories of the past, he walked down memory lane and recalled shooting for Judaai in Hyderabad while the Sikandar actor was shooting for Judwaa. They were staying in the same hotel.

One day they all got together and had drinks. “Because of the company I had and because of the mood, he went on pouring drinks and I went on having it. We went to our respective rooms in the morning, at 6 or 7 am. Within a few hours, he went for the shooting. I was full flat the whole day!” he shared.

It was a result of this union that Salman agreed to do the film. Kapoor shared, “Sirf Tum happened, as a result. He said, ‘You have (drank for me). So, I owe you’. When we were working on Sirf Tum, I called Salman and asked him whether he’d be interested in doing the role. I informed him that it was just a two-day job. He replied, ‘Yes but only on one condition. I won’t take any money’.”

Furthermore, the filmmaker revealed that the superstar was ready to do a guest appearance in the 2002 release, Shakti. However, Salman didn’t have the dates.

“This time, when I approached him, he said, ‘I’ll do the role on one condition. You’ll have to spend one more night drinking with me'! Later, he realized that he doesn’t have dates and hence, couldn’t do the role,” he said further clarifying that it wasn’t the same role played by Shah Rukh Khan.

