Who are BTS members dating?: History, relationship rumors and more

BTS is a K-pop mega group and hence it comes as no surprise that people are always keen to know what is up with the members' personal and dating lives. The superstars RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are extremely talented and have time and again showcased their skills. They are global fashion icons and music influencers with millions of followers on their social media. Naturally, fans get curious about their relationships and dating lives. Over the years, the members have confirmed their relationships with other celebrities while many remain just rumors. Here is a look at BTS’ dating history.

Are BTS members dating?

V

BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie were reported to be dating. The gossip around their relationship started earlier in 2023 when they were reportedly spotted in a car together in Jeju. Some paparazzi also claimed that the two idols were together in Paris. As V enlisted in the military, there were reports of their break-up. These reports were never confirmed by their companies.

In October 2021, V was spotted at an exhibition with the daughter of the president of Paradise Group and her mother. The rumors of the two possibly dating spread quickly. HYBE Corporation shut down such reports and clarified that the two are just acquaintances.

RM

In November 2023, RM and aespa’s Karina were paired up, Most fans dismissed these speculations by a netizen and called the whole rumor utterly baseless as the so-called proof was based on a particular person’s observation. Karina and Lee Jae Wook were confirmed to be dating earlier this March. The two met at the Milan Fashion Week in January 2024.

In 2019, there were some more rumors of RM dating a rich non-celebrity after a Korean YouTuber claimed so. The idol himself dismissed these reports and said that he didn’t know the woman at all.

Jungkook

BTS maknae Jungkook has been linked with many celebrities in the past. In September 2023, a social media account posted a photo of a man entering an apartment and claimed it to be Jungkook at his girlfriend’s place. These rumors were dismissed by bans as there was no substantial proof. Later in October, Jungkook confirmed that he does not have a girlfriend in several interviews.

BLACKPINK maknae Lisa and Jungkook have been rumored to be dating multiple times. Rather than a rumor, it is a fan ship that never seemed to sail in real life. Though the two have been at the same place at the same time multiple times, there haven’t been any confirmations.

Jungkook was also rumored to be dating Yein from Lovelyz, Chaeyeon from DIA, Ko So-hyun, a trainee from Cube and a tattoo artist Mijoo.

SUGA

SUGA and Suran have worked together many times on various projects. In 2017, they collaborated on the song Wine. This led many to believe that the two may have romantic connections with each other. BIGHIT MUSIC clarified that SUGA and Suran are two professionals who just worked on the music together.

In the past, SUGA has mentioned that he doesn’t think that they can date as they are always busy and it’s hard to make time even for family.

Jimin

In 2017, many fans were convinced that Jimin and Red Velvet’s Seulgi had something going on. These speculations were based on their cute interactions and fans’ imagination. Many also pointed out that some of their outfits had similar vibes and matched. When the two shared the stage for the 2017 Seoul Music Awards, fans wanted the rumors of the two to be dating each other to be true even more.

Jimin was also linked with actress Son Da Eun and Han Seung Yeon from Kara.

Jin

In 2014, fans speculated that Jin and comedian Lee Gook Joo were dating as the idol gave a shout-out to the comedian. Adding to that the comedian had also admitted that she was in a relationship with someone who was six years younger than her (like Jin also is). But she also confirmed that it was not Jin and he is just a close friend.

J-Hope

In July 2022 there were rumors of J-Hope dating model Irene Kim as they were spotted together at Lollapalooza and they also shared pictures together on Instagram. Nevertheless, these rumors quickly died down.

Conclusion

Dating rules are strict when it comes to K-pop idols. Many a time, when they do reveal their relationship status, it is often met with criticism. BTS members have stayed away from dating reports and have never confirmed their relationships. During interviews when asked about their dating lives, the idols just smile and say that they are busy. Being K-pop idols, they sure do have extremely busy schedules. All members are currently serving in the military. It is unclear whether BTS members are dating anyone.