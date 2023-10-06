‘As I've said before..’: When Timothee Chalamet revealed it was an ‘honor’ that Jennifer Lawrence had a crush on him

Timothee Chalamet is one of the new young Hollywood stars who has often overwhelmed audiences with his good looks and acting skills. However, it is not only the moviegoers who are crushing over the actor but Hollywood diva, Jennifer Lawrence , also admitted to having a crush on him. Just like many other people, the actress gushed about the Dune star on multiple occasions. Reacting to the praise and compliment, the actor once blushed and said it was an ‘honor’ that she had a crush on him.

Timothee Chalamet reacts to Jennifer Lawrence having a crush on him

Being liked and appreciated by everyone is what any actor would want but the happiness was on the next level for the Dune actor as he got to know that JLaw had a crush on him. The Don't Look Up actress publicly claimed to have a crush on Timothee Chalamet during her press tour for Red Sparrow in early 2018. "I'm waiting for him to get a little bit older, you know? [I'm] buttering him up like a pig for slaughter, and then I'm going to swing right in there as soon as he's, like, 30," said the actress.

Reacting to the same, when ET's Ashley Crossan asked the Dune actor about the compliment, he said "As I've said before, she's a total legend." Timothee Chalamet blushed upon the comments by JLaw and also added, "She's an icon amongst young people where it's tough to have a career at a young age, and she's done that and then some. So, what an honor." He revealed that he has met with her a couple of times as he added, "She's awesome. She's really... this whole ride has been f**king crazy."

ALSO READ: ‘I just remember being in absolute misery’: When Jennifer Lawrence spoke about working with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet, shared it was ‘hell’

Jennifer Lawrence reacted to the Dune actor dating Kylie Jenner

There have been rumors of Timothee Chalamet dating Kylie Jenner as they have been spotted in recent times. While the duo have not made any official comment, many sources have confirmed that they are dating each other. Reacting to the same, Jennifer Lawrence commented on his crush's latest romance. “I don't like that he didn't get my permission, but I support it," said the No Hard Feelings actress who is a known friend of the Kardashian-Jenners.

Let us know in the comments what you think about it and stay tuned for more updates.

ALSO READ: Did Jennifer Lawrence grant permission for Timothée Chalamet to date Kylie Jenner?