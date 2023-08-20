jennifer lawrence movies

In the 2010s, Jennifer Lawrence emerged as a standout Hollywood star. It all began with "Winter's Bone," her third movie, where she got an Oscar nomination. She became a familiar face in big films like "X-Men: First Class," "The Hunger Games," and "Silver Linings Playbook," which earned her an Academy Award after five years in the industry.

She stuck with franchises, reprising her role as Mystique in multiple X-Men movies and leading "The Hunger Games" series. She also worked with director David O. Russell on films like "Joy" and "American Hustle." Other roles included teaming up with Chris Pratt in "Passengers," and taking on different characters in movies like "mother!" and "Red Sparrow."

Her recent work includes the comedy "No Hard Feelings." Now, let's explore Jennifer Lawrence's movie journey, ranked by critics' scores. Check out her top 20 performances, from least to best.

1. Winter’s Bone (2010)

Genre: Drama/Drama

Drama/Drama Star Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes, Kevin Breznahan, Dale Dickey

Jennifer Lawrence, John Hawkes, Kevin Breznahan, Dale Dickey Director: Debra Granik

Debra Granik Writer: Debra Granik

Debra Granik Run time: 1h 40m

1h 40m Year of release: 2010

2010 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 7.1/10

"Winter's Bone" is a gripping 2010 movie starring Jennifer Lawrence. It's a tense, dramatic story set in the Ozark Mountains. Jennifer Lawrence plays Ree, a tough young woman searching for her missing father in a dangerous, drug-infested world. The film explores themes of family loyalty, poverty, and survival.

Jennifer Lawrence's performance earned her widespread acclaim, and she was even nominated for an Academy Award. The movie is known for its raw and realistic portrayal of life in a tight-knit, impoverished community. If you enjoy intense dramas with strong performances, "Winter's Bone" is a must-see, showcasing Jennifer Lawrence's early talent.





2. American Hustle (2013)

Genre: Crime/Drama

Crime/Drama Star Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Jeremy Renner, Amy Adams

Jennifer Lawrence, Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Jeremy Renner, Amy Adams Director: David O. Russell

David O. Russell Writer: David O. Russell

David O. Russell Run time: 2h 18m

2h 18m Year of release: 2013

2013 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.1/10

"American Hustle" (2013) is a film about a crafty con artist couple. They're caught by an FBI agent, who offers to help them if they assist in a sting operation. The movie shows their roller-coaster journey of scams, alliances, and betrayals. It's set in the flashy world of the 1970s, with big hair and bold style. The characters are tricky, the plot's full of surprises, and it's all about playing the game of deception. The film mixes crime with humor and drama, creating a wild ride through a world of cons and schemes.





3. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Star Cast: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver

Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver Director: David O. Russell

David O. Russell Writer: David O. Russell

David O. Russell Run time: 2h 2m

2h 2m Year of release: 2012

2012 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 7.7/10

In "Silver Linings Playbook" (2012), Pat, recently released from a mental health facility, seeks a fresh start. He meets Tiffany, dealing with her loss. They bond over shared struggles, finding solace in their oddness. Pat aims to reconnect with his wife, but his rapport with Tiffany grows. They enter a dance competition, where their relationship deepens. The movie shows healing through human connections, even amid challenges. With humor and heart, it explores acceptance and second chances, highlighting that amid life's chaos, there can be unexpected silver linings.

4. X-Men: Days Of Future Past (2014)

Genre: Action/Adventure

Action/Adventure Star Cast: Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence

Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence Director: Bryan Singer

Bryan Singer Writer: Bryan Singer

Bryan Singer Run time: 2h 12m

2h 12m Year of release: 2014

2014 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 7.9/10

"X-Men: Days of Future Past" (2014) is a thrilling superhero film. It unites the original X-Men cast with their younger selves. The story revolves around mutants battling extinction in a dystopian future. They send Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) back in time to prevent the catastrophic events that lead to their downfall.

The film is packed with action, dazzling special effects, and an all-star cast including James McAvoy as Professor Xavier, Michael Fassbender as Magneto, Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique, and Patrick Stewart as the older Professor Xavier. It's a time-traveling adventure that brings together two generations of X-Men in a fight for survival.





5. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Action/Sci-fi Star Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson Director: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Writer: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Run time: 2h 26m

2h 26m Year of release: 2013

2013 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.5/10

"The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" (2013) is a film set in a future world. It's about Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark, who won a deadly competition in the first movie. Now, they must fight again in a new version of the game. This time, they face even tougher challenges. The main actors are Jennifer Lawrence (Katniss), Josh Hutcherson (Peeta), and Liam Hemsworth (Gale). The story follows their struggle against a powerful government and their fight for survival. It's a mix of action, drama, and adventure that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

6. X-MEN: First Class (2011)

Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Action/Sci-fi Star Cast: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence

James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence Director: Matthew Vaughn

Matthew Vaughn Writer: Matthew Vaughn

Matthew Vaughn Run time: 2h 26m

2h 26m Year of release: 2011

2011 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.5/10

"X-Men: First Class" (2011) is a superhero movie set in the 1960s. It shows the early days of the X-Men, a group of mutants with special powers. The main characters are Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) and Erik Lensherr (Michael Fassbender), who later become Professor X and Magneto. They're friends at first, working together to stop a mutant villain's plan. But their different beliefs about humans and mutants drive them apart. The movie explores their journey from allies to adversaries, laying the foundation for the X-Men series. It's a mix of action, friendship, and the struggle between good and evil.





7. The Hunger Games (2012)

Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Action/Sci-fi Star Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson Director: Gary Ross

Gary Ross Writer: Gary Ross

Gary Ross Run time: 2h 26m

2h 26m Year of release: 2012

2012 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.5/10

In "The Hunger Games" (2012), set in a dystopian future, young Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) volunteers for a brutal event where kids fight to survive. Alongside Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson), she faces challenges and forms alliances. They're pitted against others in a fight orchestrated by the Capitol's tyrannical rule. The intense battle for life unfolds, questioning authority and showcasing human strength. The movie, featuring Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth, delves into resilience, friendship, and defiance against oppression in a gripping, action-packed narrative.





8. Like Crazy (2011)

Genre: Action/Sci-fi

Action/Sci-fi Star Cast: Anton Yelchin, Felicity Jones, Jennifer Lawrence, Charlie Bewley

Anton Yelchin, Felicity Jones, Jennifer Lawrence, Charlie Bewley Director: Drake Doremus

Drake Doremus Writer: Drake Doremus

Drake Doremus Run time: 2h 26m

2h 26m Year of release: 2011

2011 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.5/10

"Like Crazy" (2011) is a heartfelt romantic drama. It tells the story of Anna (Felicity Jones) and Jacob (Anton Yelchin), two college students in love. Their relationship faces a big hurdle when Anna violates her visa, which leads to a long-distance struggle. They grapple with the complexities of love and distance, making tough choices along the way.

The film beautifully captures the rollercoaster of emotions that long-distance relationships can bring. Felicity Jones and Anton Yelchin deliver compelling performances that tug at your heartstrings. "Like Crazy" is a poignant exploration of love's challenges, showcasing the highs and lows of an intense, passionate connection.





9. No Hard Feelings (2023)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Star Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales

Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales Director: Gene Stupnitsky

Gene Stupnitsky Writer: Gene Stupnitsky

Gene Stupnitsky Run time: 2h 26m

2h 26m Year of release: 2023

2023 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.5/10

"No Hard Feelings" is a 2023 American comedy directed by Gene Stupnitsky. Jennifer Lawrence stars as a 32-year-old Uber driver who dates a shy 19-year-old, played by Andrew Barth Feldman, to boost his confidence. Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales, and Matthew Broderick also star. Sony Pictures won the rights in 2021. Lawrence produced the film, which began filming in New York in September 2022. It hit theaters on June 23, 2023, earning over $86 million worldwide and positive reviews.





10. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Star Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales

Jennifer Lawrence, Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales Director: Gene Stupnitsky

Gene Stupnitsky Writer: Gene Stupnitsky

Gene Stupnitsky Run time: 2h 26m

2h 26m Year of release: 2023

2023 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.5/10

"In 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2' (2015), Katniss Everdeen fights against the Capitol's oppressive regime. She leads a group on a perilous mission to overthrow President Snow. Alongside her are loyal friends, including Peeta and Gale. The film's tension rises as they navigate treacherous traps and face brutal foes. Katniss becomes a symbol of hope, uniting the oppressed districts. 'Mockingjay, Part 2' is a thrilling conclusion to the epic saga, filled with action and emotional depth. It explores themes of power, sacrifice, and rebellion. A must-watch for fans of the series, it delivers a satisfying end to Katniss' journey."

11. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Star Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson Director: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Writer: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Run time: 2h 26m

2h 26m Year of release: 2023

2023 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.5/10

"In The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 (2014), a movie, Katniss Everdeen, played by Jennifer Lawrence, joins the rebellion against a ruthless government. She becomes the symbol of hope, the Mockingjay. Katniss fights in a war-torn world, trying to save her friend, Peeta, from the enemy's clutches. There's action, emotion, and a lot of suspense as the rebellion takes shape. It's a gripping story about courage and defiance in a dystopian future. This movie is the beginning of the epic conclusion to the Hunger Games series."





12. Mother! (2017)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Star Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson Director: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Writer: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Run time: 2h 26m

2h 26m Year of release: 2023

2023 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.5/10

"Mother!" is a 2017 American psychological horror film. It stars Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem. The story revolves around a couple, whose tranquil life gets disrupted when uninvited guests arrive, causing chaos and tension. As their home becomes a battleground, the film delves into allegorical themes of creation, destruction, and the invasion of personal space. Director Darren Aronofsky crafts a mind-bending experience, filled with symbolism and intense moments that keep viewers on edge. Jennifer Lawrence's gripping performance and the film's disturbing narrative make "Mother!" a unique and unsettling cinematic journey.





13. The Poker House (2008)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Star Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson Director: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Writer: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Run time: 2h 26m

2h 26m Year of release: 2023

2023 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.5/10

In "The Poker House" (2008), a movie set in the '70s, a young girl navigates a tough life in a run-down neighborhood full of challenges. She's played by Jennifer Lawrence. The film sheds light on her struggles with a drug-addicted mother (Selma Blair) and the dangerous characters around her. As she copes with these difficulties, she finds solace in her friends. The gritty drama offers a glimpse into her journey as she fights to escape her circumstances. Chloë Grace Moretz and Bokeem Woodbine also star in this touching tale directed by Lori Petty.





14. The Beaver (2011)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Star Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson Director: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Writer: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Run time: 2h 26m

2h 26m Year of release: 2023

2023 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.5/10

"The Beaver" (2011) is a touching film about a troubled man named Walter Black, portrayed by Mel Gibson. Walter uses a beaver hand puppet to communicate because he can't face life's challenges directly. He alienates his family, including his wife Meredith, played by Jodie Foster, and their sons. As the beaver puppet becomes his voice, Walter starts to rebuild his life and family relationships. The film explores themes of mental health and redemption, making it a moving drama worth watching. Foster not only stars in the movie but also directed it, delivering a unique and heartfelt story.





15. Joy (2015)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Star Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson Director: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Writer: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Run time: 2h 26m

2h 26m Year of release: 2023

2023 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.5/10

"Joy" is a 2015 American film starring Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, and Robert De Niro. It's the story of a determined woman named Joy Mangano, who invents a self-wringing mop. She faces struggles but ultimately succeeds, showcasing the power of perseverance and innovation. Jennifer Lawrence's performance shines. Cooper and De Niro deliver strong supporting roles. The film is an inspiring journey of a real-life female entrepreneur, making it a must-watch for those seeking motivation and a taste of American ingenuity.

16. Don’t Look Up (2021)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Star Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson Director: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Writer: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Run time: 2h 26m

2h 26m Year of release: 2023

2023 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.5/10

"Don't Look Up" (2021) is a satirical movie about two scientists, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, who discover a comet heading straight for Earth. They struggle to convince people, including the President (Meryl Streep) and the media, of the impending disaster. Chaos and disbelief ensue, highlighting society's tendency to ignore urgent issues. The film uses humor to comment on our response to real-world crises, blending star-studded performances with a thought-provoking message about climate change and the importance of listening to experts.





17. X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Star Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson Director: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Writer: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Run time: 2h 26m

2h 26m Year of release: 2023

2023 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.5/10

"X-Men: Apocalypse" (2016) is a superhero film where mutants with unique abilities join forces to stop a powerful ancient mutant, Apocalypse. He aims to destroy the world and remake it. The movie showcases intense battles and personal struggles. The main cast includes James McAvoy as Professor X, Michael Fassbender as Magneto, and Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique. They must unite against the formidable enemy and prevent global devastation."





18. Red Sparrow (2018)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Star Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson Director: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Writer: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Run time: 2h 26m

2h 26m Year of release: 2023

2023 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.5/10

In the 2018 film "Red Sparrow," Jennifer Lawrence stars as Dominika Egorova, a Russian ballerina turned spy. She's forced into a secret espionage program that trains agents in seduction and manipulation. The main cast includes Joel Edgerton as Nate Nash, an American CIA agent who crosses paths with Dominika. The story unfolds with suspenseful twists and turns as Dominika navigates the dangerous world of espionage, using her newfound skills to uncover a mole in the Russian government. The film offers a thrilling mix of espionage, romance, and suspense, making it a gripping watch for fans of spy thrillers.





19. The Burning Plain (2008)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Star Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson Director: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Writer: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Run time: 2h 26m

2h 26m Year of release: 2023

2023 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.5/10

"The Burning Plain" (2008) is a dramatic movie that weaves together several interconnected stories. The film explores the lives of different characters and how their choices impact one another.

Charlize Theron stars as Sylvia, a restaurant manager burdened by a painful past. Kim Basinger plays Gina, a woman caught in a secret affair. The movie showcases their struggles and the consequences of their actions.





20. Passengers (2016)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Star Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson Director: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Writer: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Run time: 2h 26m

2h 26m Year of release: 2023

2023 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.5/10

In the 2016 film "Passengers," two major stars, Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, find themselves on a spaceship heading to a distant planet. Trouble strikes when their hibernation pods malfunction, waking them up 90 years too soon. They're the only ones awake on this huge ship.

As they face isolation and problems with the ship, they fall in love. But a big moral dilemma looms: should they wake up another passenger to end their loneliness? The movie explores their relationship, the challenges of space life, and the tough choices they must make. It's a sci-fi romance that keeps you thinking about love and sacrifice.





21. Dark Phoenix (2019)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Star Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson Director: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Writer: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Run time: 2h 26m

2h 26m Year of release: 2023

2023 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.5/10

In "Dark Phoenix" (2019), the X-Men face a powerful threat when Jean Grey, played by Sophie Turner, gains immense psychic abilities. Her struggle to control these powers puts the world in danger. Professor Xavier (James McAvoy) and the X-Men must decide whether to save Jean or protect humanity.

As Jean's powers spiral out of control, she transforms into the destructive Dark Phoenix. Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) and Magneto (Michael Fassbender) take opposing sides, leading to an epic showdown. The movie explores themes of power, responsibility, and sacrifice as the X-Men confront their most formidable enemy within their own ranks.





22. House At The End Of The Street (2012)

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Star Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson Director: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Writer: Francis Lawrence

Francis Lawrence Run time: 2h 26m

2h 26m Year of release: 2023

2023 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.5/10

In "House At The End Of The Street" (2012), a thriller movie, a mother (Elisabeth Shue) and daughter (Jennifer Lawrence) move to a new town. They find out that their neighbor's house was the site of a gruesome murder. The daughter befriends the surviving son (Max Thieriot) of the murdered couple. Strange events unfold, revealing dark secrets about the past. As tensions rise, they must confront the eerie mysteries lurking in the house. With twists and suspense, the movie keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Starring Elisabeth Shue, Jennifer Lawrence, and Max Thieriot.

