Did Justin Bieber and Hailey split up amidst an eyebrow feud? Fans believe so

Hailey and Justin Bieber, who have been considered as the power couple of Hollywood, have taken over the internet because of their marriage dispute which is directed towards Justin’s ex-lover Selena Gomez.

The Peaches singer got married to model Hailey in 2018 after an on-and-off dating period. But the recent roundups on social media have ignited speculation, which is leading fans to question their relationship.

Have Justin and Hailey secretly called it off?

After spotting a number of alleged clues, fans believe Justin and Hailey Bieber have secretly split.

KIIS FM's The Kyle and Jackie O Show hosts Jackie "O" Henderson and Kyle Sandilands broke it down for their listeners earlier this week.

The co-host stated that Hailey had shared a "lovely" birthday message for her husband on Instagram, along with a series of photos from their relationship, including one of Justin as a toddler.

She posted with a lovely caption: "Twenty-nine never looked so good." Happy birthday to you, best friend! Words couldn't possibly sum up all that you embody. So here's to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all, more love."

If anyone was there in place of Justin, they would be the first one to respond with a loving comment, but what was noticed by many was that Justin didn’t even like the post. which was also pointed out by co-host Jackie.

The second clue, which also comes as a shock, was that Justin was seen in many pictures without his wedding ring. Which raised question for many audience suspecting on the rumour of their split.

And the third most shocking incident, which made many raise their eyebrows, was when he started following his ex-girlfriend Selena on Twitter, with whom he had a sporadic relationship between 2010 and 2018.

To which the co-host of the show, Jackie, commented:

"I think the one we can definitely read into here, the one that makes me question what is going on, is the fact that over the weekend, he started following Selena Gomez on Twitter. I mean, what's going on there?"

Though there is no official statement launched from the couple or from their close source, fans are awaiting their response on their breakup claim.

