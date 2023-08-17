One Piece latest set image teases key location in live-action adaptation. DETAILS inside

One Piece anime fans are in for a treat as a new behind-the-scenes image unveils an exciting peek into the upcoming live-action adaptation. Stars Iñaki Godoy and Mackenyu Arata, who play Luffy and Zoro respectively, shared a selfie on set, sparking anticipation for the show's debut on Netflix.

Official trailer: A glimpse into iconic scenes

The image showcases Luffy and Zoro in an intriguing moment against a backdrop of hut houses, one of which intriguingly appears to be flipped upside down. While not officially confirmed, this subtle hint suggests the possibility of Cocoyashi Village being part of the adaptation. In the anime, this village is a pivotal location during the Arlong Pirates story arc, a time when the crew encounters Nami and faces off against the formidable Fish-Men pirates.

Amid concerns about successful live-action adaptations, One Piece enthusiasts can find solace in knowing that Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the manga series, played a significant role as the executive producer. Collaborating closely with showrunner Matt Owens, Oda's involvement ensures that the adaptation stays faithful to the beloved anime.

The recently released official trailer offers a glimpse into the series' initial storyline. Viewers are treated to the heartwarming moment when Luffy hand-paints the Straw Hat pirate flag, marking the crew's official formation. Filled with intricate details and nods to the original manga, the adaptation promises to capture the essence of the Straw Hat crew's camaraderie.

Release date

Mark your calendars for August 31, as Netflix gears up to unveil the long-awaited One Piece live-action series. With a global audience in mind, the series is set to bring fans from all corners of the world together for an epic pirate adventure.

About One Piece

The story follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, where he explores the Grand Line in search of the mythical treasure known as the One Piece in order to become the next King of the Pirates. Since its premiere in Japan, 1,071 episodes have been aired, and later exported to various countries around the world.

As anticipation builds and set images tease us with glimpses of the beloved world of One Piece, fans can't help but wonder if the flipped hut house is indeed Cocoyashi Village, setting the stage for an exciting adaptation that promises to honor the source material and captivate audiences anew.

