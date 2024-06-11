Ryan Reynolds Fulfill Mom's Dream With A Surprise Visit To The View; Reveals Taking Blake Lively's Help To Buy The Tickets

Ryan Reynolds surprised everyone by attending The View today, leaving hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin pleasantly surprised and a bit puzzled.

Ryan Reynolds attends The View show with his mother

During their third Hot Topic segment, Goldberg spotted a familiar face in the audience. Whoopi Goldberg remarked, “You never know what’s going on here at The View, sometimes you look up and you’re like, ‘Oh, this is really great.’ Then you look over and you go, ‘Oh, snap! There’s Ryan Reynolds.'”

The camera then showed Reynolds sitting in the front row with his mom. Goldberg asked him “Just out of curiosity, you know, because this isn’t a thing that happens often, but it does happen on occasion. What’re you — how come?”

Reynolds jokingly replied, “OK, alright. By the way, this is way less stressful than up there.” He then explained that his mom is a huge fan of The View, and he wanted to make her dream of attending a live show come true.

Ryan Reynolds fulfill his mother's dream to go to the View

Ryan said, “My mom is here visiting her grandkids and yesterday she said, ‘It’s my dream to go to The View, first off, I try to do what she says because you don’t know what she’s capable of. Unspeakable violence. My whole life. I didn’t want to taste the back of her hand so I said, ‘Let’s go to The View.’”

He admitted that he used his connection to his wife, Blake Lively, to secure tickets. “So we made a call. I told them, ‘I’m Blake (Lively’s) husband. I’d love to come to The View. Does that get us a little further?’ And here we are.”

Reynolds joked that his mom might have thought she was going to be on the show, but she shook her head, saying she watches The View “every day” from her home in Vancouver. Griffin welcomed them warmly, saying, “You’re welcome anytime, Mama Reynolds. You as well, and tell Blake to come on.”

The View airs on weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.

