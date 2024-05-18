Does John Krasinski's IF Have a Post-Credit Scene? FInd Out

IF is an unusual release for a summer movie in that’s not a sequel or a reboot but tells an original story that sprang from the imagination of writer-director John Krasinski. The former star of The Office has proven he has the mettle to be a big-screen director in the past few years with the blockbuster sci-fi horror thriller A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II.

Although there is no post-credits scene during the movie, however, there is a tribute montage for late Louis Gossett Jr., dedicating the film to him.

John Krasinski's IF doesn't have a post-credit scene

The film IF, stars a star-studded cast, one of them is Louis Gossett Jr., who voices Lewis the Bear in the film. Gossett Jr. passed away in March, making IF one of his final films. And after the credits of the movie, there is an Memorium dedicated to Gossett Jr. which allows viewers to see moments of Lewis the Bear from the movie.

After the credits stop rolling, a montage of scenes featuring Lewis appears on the screen, followed by a line that reads, "In loving memory of our friend, Louis Gossett Jr."

"So getting to work with him was incredible," John Kransinski said of Gossett Jr. when speaking to AP. "The fact that we're one of his last movies is incredibly gut-wrenching and emotional. And yet, at the same time, I can't believe one of his last movies will be about the things we love. 'Nothing is forgotten.' His character actually says that which is wild."

"But the crazier part is, our first conversation I ever had with him, when he said he would do the part, I told him that the IFs live under Coney Island and he's the head of the IFs and blah, blah, blah. And he said, 'Yeah, that's great.' And he said something about the boardwalk," Krasinski continued.

"And again, he had not read the script, and I said, 'Yeah, it's beautiful.' And he said, 'No, that's where I grew up.' And I said, 'What?' And he said, 'I grew up in Coney Island.'" He further added, "I'm having goosebumps just talking about it. But it's not only emotional to have him in the movie, but to have him have that connection, it almost just felt meant to be."

Louis Gossett passed away on March 29, 2024, due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease at the age of 87 marking IF, one of his final cinematic performances.

What is IF about?

The story follows 12-year-old Bea, who moves into her grandmother Margaret's apartment in New York while her father waits for heart surgery in the same hospital where her mother died of cancer years earlier. One night, Bea goes out to buy a charger for her mother's old camcorder and sees a strange creature, following it back to her grandmother's building.

The next day, she sees the creature again, accompanied by a man. Bea follows them to a nearby house where the man, Cal, retrieves a large furry purple creature named Blue. She also meets the other creature, a butterfly-like being named Blossom, and faints.

Bea discovers Cal is working with imaginary friends, called IFs, to place them with new children after their original children have grown up and forgotten them. Cal takes her to Memory Lane Retirement Home, a retirement community for IFs in Coney Island. Bea is inspired by Lewis, an elderly teddy bear, who inspires her to redesign the facility.

Bea auditions IFs to find a suitable one for a young boy named Benjamin, but Cal is unable to find any. Bea's grandmother, Margaret, recognizes her as a young dancer and realizes Blossom, her grandmother's IF. She decides to reunite the IFs with their original children. Margaret's memory of Blossom inspires her to dance, instilling hope in Bea.

Bea, Cal, and Blue find Blue's original kid, Jeremy, who is now a grown man launching a business. Bea and Cal help Jeremy regain confidence and reunite them. However, Margaret informs Bea that her father's operation went wrong, and she rushes upstairs to Cal, who comforts her. Bea tells her father about her attempts to be a grown-up but his constant fun and love wakes him up. Bea's grandmother discovers that the IFs have vanished.

After being released from the hospital, Bea and her dad pack up to go home. Bea goes upstairs to say goodbye to Cal, but no one answers the door. The landlady hears Bea knocking and reveals that the door opens onto an old storage room. Bea finds an old picture of herself, her parents, and a clown named Calvin, and remembers that Cal was her own IF, forgotten after her mother's death. She closes her eyes and remembers, restoring her ability to see Cal, Blue, and other IFs.

Some time later, the other IFs reunite with their original kids, including Keith, an invisible IF who likes to trip people, who was Bea's father's IF.

