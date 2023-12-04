Who are Billie Eilish ex-boyfriends? Exploring her past relationships following her recent comments

Billie Eilish, the ever-sensational singer and artist, is widely known for her unmatched vibe and music. The blue-eyed singer, who works on all her songs with her brother FInneas, rose to fame after her track Ocean Eyes went viral. Later on, the release of Bad Guy took her to new heights of popularity. Today, Eilish is not only known for her range but also her ability to stir deep emotions with her meaningful lyrics and heartwarming tunes.

As a young female artist who skyrocketed in popularity in a very short period and who was able to create a distinct identity for herself in the pop scene very quickly, Billie often finds herself as the subject of numerous news headlines on a daily basis.

Recently, the young pop superstar surprised the internet after she confirmed to Variety in an interview that she is also attracted to women. Following this reveal, many are curious to learn about the 'Happier Than Ever' hitmaker's dating history. If you are one of them, we got you covered.

Let’s take a look at Billie Eilish’s past relationship.

Billie Eilish’s past relationships

Billie Eilish gave audiences a rare glimpse into her love life in her documentary The World's A Little Blurry on Apple TV+ in 2020, and fans have been eager to learn more ever since. The Ocean Eyes singer opened up about her very intimate relationship with rapper Brandon Quentin Adams, aka Q, and revealed why they split up after only a year of dating.

Then after a year-long relationship with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce, the 'What Was I Made For' singer dated Jesse Rutherford from 2022 to 2023. But Billie is now a single woman. Here's everything we know about Billie's dating life and ex-boyfriends.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford

Billie and The Neighbourhood's Jesse dated for seven months until May 2022, when their relationship ended peacefully, according to Billie's management. Their romance was revealed at the end of 2022 when they were seen hand-in-hand exiting a haunted labyrinth at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Los Angeles. In November of the same year, the musical duo made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Lacma Gala in Los Angeles, matching their attire with monogrammed Gucci pajamas.

Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce

Billie ignited dating rumors with actor and writer Matthew Tyler Vorce when they were spotted looking close on a coffee run with her dog, Shark. Billie, who is understandably guarded about her relationships, did not officially confirm her rumored romance with Matthew, however, reportedly after a year of dating from 2021 to 2022, they called it quits due to cheating rumors. In a message on Instagram at the time, Matthew seemingly confirmed their split, putting an end to suspicions that he cheated on the Ocean Eyes singer.

Billie Eilish and her rapper beau

Billie and her rapper partner, also known as 7: AMP, split after less than a year together, according to her Apple TV+ documentary. It is unknown how they met; however, they began dating at the end of 2018. She even appeared on the rapper's Beaupro album cover.

Billie Eilish recently came out without realizing

Billie Eilish had no idea her recent interview would be interpreted as a coming-out tale, but she's not upset about it. The Bad Guy singer said on the red carpet for the Variety Hitmakers Brunch on Saturday, "I didn't (know I was coming out), but I kind of thought, wasn't it obvious? I didn't realize people didn't know."

The 21-year-old revealed in a November Variety profile, "I'm physically attracted to women. But I'm also terrified by them, their beauty, and their presence."

She later expounded on her red carpet remarks, saying, "I'm still scared of women, but I think they're pretty. I saw the article, and I was like, 'Oh, I guess I came out today!’ I simply don't believe in coming out. Why can't we just exist? I wonder. I've been doing this for a long time and have never said it. It's exciting to me because I guess people didn't know, so it's cool that they know," she concluded, adding, "I am for the girls."

