Why Did Paramore Skip Grammy Awards 2024? Band Reveals While Addressing Historic Win

Paramore is back with a bang winning the iconic golden trophy at the 66th Grammy Awards.

The famous band achieved a historic win at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards and interestingly, the band members were surprised to discover the groundbreaking nature of their victory.

After being absent from Sunday's ceremony, they did share with fans where they were on the biggest musical night.

The day after the 2024 Grammys, upon securing two trophies, Paramore took to social media to comment on their historic win and cleared the air surrounding their absence at the star-studded ceremony.

On Sunday, February 4, despite not being present at the 66th Grammy Awards, the trio of Hayley Williams, Zac Farro, and Taylor York concluded the evening with two additional Grammys. Their album This Is Why from 2023 won the Best Rock Album, and the title track secured the Best Alternative Music Performance award. These achievements represented Paramore's second and third Grammy wins, following their previous win for Best Rock Song in 2015 with Ain't It Fun.

The 'Ain't It Fun' Band has a message for their fans

The day after their wins, the band posted a message on their Instagram Story expressing gratitude to their fans, team, and the voting team for making This Is Why a significant achievement 20 years into their career. The message, shared on Monday, February 5, also acknowledged their absence at the show and highlighted the importance of their wins.

"We discovered that our win for Best Rock Album made history, as we are the first female-fronted band to win in this category. It's unbelievable but true! We consider it an honour to serve as a reminder for others to continue pushing for greater inclusivity in rock and alternative music," read their message further adding that they were enjoying the night while “sitting together in Zac’s living room, dressed in our regular clothes”.

From causing a stir at the start of the year to becoming everyone's favorite once again, Paramore is back!

Paramore caused a stir by withdrawing from the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO concert on January 5. Shortly after, they also pulled out from Vive Latino, Festival Estéreo Picnic, and Lollapalooza Brazil. As a result of these cancellations, fans noticed that the band had cleared their social media and website.

Paramore's recent changes, including their withdrawal from several events and the clearing of their online presence, led to speculation about a possible split. However, according to Variety, these actions were related to the end of the band's 20-year deal with Atlantic Records. The deal, which began in 2003, was initially a solo "360 deal" for Hayley Williams, where the label received a portion of the revenue from albums, merchandise, concert tickets, and more in exchange for extensive career support. This arrangement caused internal discord within the band and was cited as a factor in the departure of members in the past.

In their statement on Monday, the band also mentioned that This Is Why was their final album under their contract with Atlantic Records. They expressed pride in finishing this chapter well and thanked everyone who supported the values of Paramore as much as their music.

Last month, SZA confirmed that she and Paramore were working on new music together. Hayley Williams had expressed a desire to collaborate with SZA for a long time, particularly on a song with an alternative learning style.

