Lovely Runner: Kim Hye Yoon is concerned about K-pop idol bias Byeon Woo Seok in latest preview; watch

Lovely Runner’s episode one will premiere in a few hours. In the latest sneak peek, Byeon Woo Seok is stunned by Kim Hye Yoon’s strange behavior. Watch the full preview here.

By Tanya Saxena
Published on Apr 08, 2024  |  01:17 PM IST |  7.8K
Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon in Lovely Runner; Image Courtesy: tvN
Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon in Lovely Runner; Image Courtesy: tvN

Lovely Runner, the highly anticipated time slip romance K-drama starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon premieres tonight. The show has been in the minds and hearts of K-drama lovers since day one. The show ahead of its premiere has given the fans a special sneak peek into episode 1 of the show. The peek sets the humorous tone for the couple’s relationship in the show.

Lovely Runner Episode 1 preview: Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s adorable meet in the past

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon starrer Lovely Runner is finally here and will be premiering in a few hours. The wait for this time slip romance is finally at its end, before its premiere tvN has released a preview for episode 1. 

In the latest preview of the Lovely Runner, we find Kim Hye Yoon crouched on a bridge and crying. When Byeon Woo Seok finds her, he pokes her and asks what is she doing. Being poked by him ends up in Kim Hye Yoon’s Im Sol falling down completely on the ground. It seems that Im Sol has just made the time jump and she thinks she is dead and in the afterlife. 

Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) when sees her K-pop idol bias Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok), she thinks that it is his ghost. Realizing that it is not a dream and Byeon Woo Seok is really in front of her, Kim Hye Yoon thinks she is dead as in the present Ryu Sun Jae has died. Im Solthen decides to accompany her idol Ryu Sun Jae to cross Sam Do Cheon (the bridge one has to pass to enter the afterlife in Korean mythology), but she is worried about her family back home. 

Watch the episode 1 preview of Lovely Runner here.


Thinking they are on Sam Do Cheon, Im Sol thinks there has to be a way to go back hence asks Ryu Sun Jae to go back together and never cross the bridge. To which he replies, that he has to cross to go home. To stop him, Kim Hye Yoon leaps and hugs Byeon Woo Seok from the back to stop him from crossing the bridge. 

Taken aback by Kim Hye Yoon’s weird behavior Byeon Woo Seok runs and sits in a taxi to flee from the scene. After, Im Sol wonders about the plausibility of a taxi to go to the afterlife. 

Where to watch Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner is the latest addition to romance K-dramas with the fateful twist of time traveling. The show premieres today at 8:50 KST (5:20 PM IST). You can watch Lovely Runner on tvN and stream it on Viki Rakuten and TVING.

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner: Byeon Woo Seok charms with striking visuals as high school boy in new stills with Kim Hye Yoon; see pics

Credits: tvN
