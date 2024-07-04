This is one remarkable real-life story of a talented actor who started his career with TV dance shows and has won over audiences across different platforms, establishing himself in the industry. This actor has also featured in several music videos and finally marked his big-screen debut with a National Award-winning film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Can you guess who this actor is?

Well, today's pick is Shantanu Maheshwari, an exceptional dancer who began his career in the industry on the dance reality show Boogie Woogie and later transitioned into acting and worked in a dance TV show. He finally got the big breakthrough in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Let's take a look at his journey from television stardom to Bollywood fame.

Shantanu Maheshwari's television stardom

Shantanu Maheshwari, born on March 7, 1991, made his acting debut on television with D3: Dil Dosti Dance on Channel V in 2011, receiving immense praise for playing the role of Swayam Shekhawat. Later, he starred in various shows such as Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Bindass Naach, among others.

The dancer-choreographer further showcased his talent through appearances on reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye and won the eighth season of the stunt-based TV show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Shantanu Maheshwari’s Bollywood breakthrough with Gangubai Kathiawadi

Shantanu Maheshwari made a grand debut in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhandsali’s film, Gangubai Kathiawadi alongside the Bollywood diva, Alia Bhatt. He played the role of Afsaan, a tailor and also Gangu’s muse in the movie.

The chemistry between Shantanu and Alia, particularly in songs such as Jab Saiyaan and Meri Jaan won many hearts. The film is a biographical drama centered on the life of Gangubai Kothewali, a formidable figure in Mumbai's Kamathipura red-light district during the 1960s.

Apart from being an actor, Shantanu is also a choreographer, dancer, and host. Additionally, the dancer-turned-actor has worked in the OTT space as well, with his latest projects including the 2023 series Tooth Pari: When Love Bites and Campus Beats.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, his upcoming project is the romantic thriller film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha alongside Saiee Manjrekar, portraying the younger versions of Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

