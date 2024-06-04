Bollywood Newswrap, June 4: Varun Dhawan announces arrival of baby girl with Natasha Dalal with cute video; Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya hold hands in new PICS

On June 4, 2024, the Bollywood industry was graced with several exciting news that made headlines today.

From Varun Dhawan dropping a cute video to announce the arrival of his baby girl with Natasha Dalal to Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya's romantic pictures, let's have a look at today's top news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of June 4, 2024

1. Varun Dhawan announces arrival of baby girl with Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and his wife, Natasha Dalal, welcomed their baby girl on June 3. On June 4, the actor dropped a heartwarming video to announce the arrival of their baby girl. The text on the video reads, “Our baby girl is here."

The text continued, “We are overjoyed with this new blessing in our lives. During this special time, we request the media to give us our privacy. Thank you for your support & understanding.”

2. Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya's romantic pictures

Janhvi Kapoor dropped pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event from Italy featuring rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya. The duo can be seen holding hands and smiling ear-to-ear in the photos.

3. Are Sparsh Shrivastava and Pratibha Ranta dating?

During a recent AMA session for Netflix India’s Instagram handle, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Srivastava reacted to their dating rumors. In the clip, Pratibha, "Are we? Of course not," to which Sparsh added, “Yaar ek ladka aur ladki sirf dost bhi ho sakte hai (A boy and girl can also be just friends)”. As he said so, he handed over a flower to Pratibha, and the actress showing it to the camera said, “We are best friends.”

4. Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar's gangs planned to use minors to kill Salman Khan

PTI report mentioned that Mumbai Police revealed Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar's gangs had planned to use minors to kill Salman Khan. While investigating the case, Navi Mumbai Police disclosed a video call conversation between Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Ajay Kashyap and another accused.

5. Parineeti Chopra wishes dad on his birthday with heartwarming video

To wish her father, Pawan Chopra, his birthday, Parineeti Chopra shared a video featuring her dad, mom, and husband, Raghav Chadha. Sharing the video, Parineeti penned, "Papa. The best human in the world. The most selfless. The most hardworking. The most disciplined. The purest. The kindest. Simple. Religious. Musical. The best father. Our leader. Our world. HAPPPPY BDAY PAPA. We love you!"

