Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar's gangs planned to use minors to kill Salman Khan; Mumbai Police discloses conversation between two accused

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of murder and violence.

After arresting the fifth accused, who was a part of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, in planning to kill Salman Khan, the latest report suggested that Bishnoi and Goldie Brar's gangs planned to employ minors to end the life of the superstar.

Mumbai Police also disclosed a video call conversation between the two accused while investigating the case.

Latest report regarding Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar's plan to kill Salman Khan

According to PTI, Mumbai Police revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar's gangs had planned to use minors to kill Salman Khan. While investigating the case, Navi Mumbai Police disclosed a video call conversation between Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Ajay Kashyap and another accused.

From the conversation, it has been known that the sharpshooters, trained in modern weapons, were stationed across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Raigad, and Gujarat under the orders of Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar.

Officials said, quoting the FIR, that the sharpshooters Anmol Bishnoi and Rohit Godara were instructed by Goldie Brar to carry out the attack, using minors under 18 years old for the task.

Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra gangs had deployed around 60 to 70 members to monitor Salman Khan's movements

Advertisement

It has also been learned that Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra gangs had deployed around 60 to 70 members to check on Salman Khan. A man named John was allegedly tasked with providing the vehicle for the operation, as per the FIR.

After the attack, the gang members were supposed to regroup at Kanyakumari and then proceed to Sri Lanka via sea route. Officials added that from there, arrangements were made to send them to other countries, with gangster Anmol Bishnoi, based in Canada, arranging their travel.

Following specific information about the plot to kill Khan, a case was registered against 17 identified accused and others at Panvel Town police station on April 24. The indicted included Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol, gang member Sampat Nehra, Goldie Brar, Ajay Kashyap alias Dhananjay Tapesing, Sukha Shooter, Sandeep Bishnoi alias Gaurav Bhatia, Wasim China, Dogar and others.

Police discovered a video call between Ajay Kashyap and a Pakistan-based individual named Dogar. The report also mentioned that the call was initiated by Kashyap in the presence of a member, who later became an informer to the police.

Advertisement

Kashyap discussed procuring weapons, including AK-47s, from Pakistan after depositing a 50 percent amount in gangster Goldie Brar's account. During the video call, Dogar showed 4 to 5 weapons, including AK-47s and others, to Kahsyap.

In one of the conversations, Kashyap was also heard telling the man (who later became a police informer) that though Salman Khan roams in a bulletproof vehicle, shooters will kill him.

Kashyap and his associates conducted reconnaissance at Salman Khan's farmhouse. They discussed the plot, including the actor's travel route, at various locations, including railway stations, rickshaw stands, and Panvel bus stand.

Conversations among Ajay Kashyap, Sandeep Bishnoi, Gaurav Bhatia, Sukha Shooter, Wasim China, and others also involved discussions about acquiring weapons like AK-47s, M-16s, AK 92, and Zigana to kill Khan.

Mumbai Police arrest fifth accused wanting to kill Salman Khan

According to India Today, Mumbai Police have arrested a fifth suspect, Deepak Gogalia alias Johnny Valmiki, who was a part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang wanting to kill Salman Khan. They arrested him in Rajasthan. According to sources, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang planned to kill the superstar near his farmhouse by stopping his car and shooting him with AK-47 rifles.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Lawrence Bishnoi gang's fifth accused wanting to kill Salman Khan arrested by Mumbai Police: Report