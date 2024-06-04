Meet actor who started career in modeling, worked with Emraan Hashmi and Bipasha Basu, later disappeared but now rocking OTT space

Several actors gain fame with just one film but later many of them lose popularity as they fail to live up to the expectations, considering the box office numbers. In this article, we will look into one such actor's life.

He is none other than Dino Morea who started his career in modeling and then did films with Bipasha Basu, Emraan Hashmi, and others but after his films tanked at the box office, the stylish actor disappeared but now he is an OTT star.

Dino Morea's career from modeling to acting debut

Dino Morea is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment industry. From acting to personality, he has all the qualities that make fans crazy about him. The actor, who made his acting debut with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, once disappeared when his films did not work. But later, he again proved himself and regained his fame with the OTT space.

Starting his career as a model for various fashion companies, Dino made his acting debut in the TV series Captain Vyom, where he appeared as Sonic. His movie debut was in Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, opposite Rinke Khanna. The film was released in 1999.

In 2002, Morea starred in the year's most successful horror thriller, Raaz and it also featured Bipasha Basu. With this film, he started gaining recognition. After this, Morea did a film titled Aksar with Udita Goswami and Emraan Hashmi. It was released in 2006. Apart from these films, Dino's next movies did not perform well at the box office.

When Dino Morea was asked to change his name

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Dino Morea recalled Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi producer Shailendra Singh asked him to change his name to Siddhant, his character in the film.

“My producer wanted to change my name to Siddhant. ‘Yeh Dino kya hai? Dino Morea kaisa naam hai?’ I was like, ‘Everybody knows my name, why do you want to want to change my name?’ If I go out and introduce myself as Siddhant, people will get confused. I was thinking of changing my name. They put it in my head. Then I finally said, ‘No, I am not changing my name.’ I was known as me,” he shared.

Dino Morea's web series

When his movies did not perform well at the box office, the actor stayed away from the limelight. Currently, he is an OTT star and did web series such as Mentalhood, Hostages, Tandav, The Empire, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati, and Rana Naidu as of now.

