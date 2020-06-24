EXCLUSIVE: Aashiqui star Anu Aggarwal: In 1999, met with an accident & doctors said I had only 3 years to live

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Anu Aggarwal opens up on how doctors told her she only had 3 years to live post surviving a fatal accident. She opens up on her struggle and more. Read.

Aashiqui star Anu Aggarwal disappeared after a blockbuster career in Bollywood. The actress, in 1999, met with a horrific accident which left her struggling with her memory, new self. In an exclusive chat, as we put the spotlight on Anu, she shared how doctors had given up on her life post the accident but she healed herself with yoga and decided to never give up.

On why she decided to take up yoga, she shared, "My journey in one line is wilder than a Bollywood Blockbuster, I was surprised when Aashiqui made me an overnight star. To be honest, in 1993 I was asked to launch MTV in India and when I did that, I was also completing some films. I was giving 17 hours a day to my work and single living was getting difficult. So, I had worked with all the big directors back then, be it Mani Ratnam, Mahesh Bhatt, Rakesh Roshan, I did all the big advertisements. All this was done. But I wanted to find myself, inner happiness was what I was looking at. Then, yoga just came about and I was learning."

She continued, "And then the accident happened in 1999 and with that doctors said she won't live. She will survive for hardly 3 years, but then I was certain I could heal. Then everything I had learned I applied on myself and healed myself. Then, I started yoga therapy for slum kids, and then I was later recognised by other organisations where I gave talks."

Anu today has an institution where she teaches yoga and encourages people to take care of their mind and body.

Credits :Pinkvilla

