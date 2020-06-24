  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Aashiqui star Anu Aggarwal: In 1999, met with an accident & doctors said I had only 3 years to live

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Anu Aggarwal opens up on how doctors told her she only had 3 years to live post surviving a fatal accident. She opens up on her struggle and more. Read.
13394 reads Mumbai Updated: June 24, 2020 03:10 pm
EXCLUSIVE: Aashiqui star Anu Aggarwal: In 1999, I met an accident & doctors said I had only 3 years to liveEXCLUSIVE: Aashiqui star Anu Aggarwal: In 1999, I met an accident & doctors said I had only 3 years to live
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Aashiqui star Anu Aggarwal disappeared after a blockbuster career in Bollywood. The actress, in 1999, met with a horrific accident which left her struggling with her memory, new self. In an exclusive chat, as we put the spotlight on Anu, she shared how doctors had given up on her life post the accident but she healed herself with yoga and decided to never give up. 

On why she decided to take up yoga, she shared, "My journey in one line is wilder than a Bollywood Blockbuster, I was surprised when Aashiqui made me an overnight star. To be honest, in 1993 I was asked to launch MTV in India and when I did that, I was also completing some films. I was giving 17 hours a day to my work and single living was getting difficult. So, I had worked with all the big directors back then, be it Mani Ratnam, Mahesh Bhatt, Rakesh Roshan, I did all the big advertisements. All this was done. But I wanted to find myself, inner happiness was what I was looking at. Then, yoga just came about and I was learning."

She continued, "And then the accident happened in 1999 and with that doctors said she won't live. She will survive for hardly 3 years, but then I was certain I could heal. Then everything I had learned I applied on myself and healed myself. Then, I started yoga therapy for slum kids, and then I was later recognised by other organisations where I gave talks."

Anu today has an institution where she teaches yoga and encourages people to take care of their mind and body. 

 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement