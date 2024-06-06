EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan calls Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 a ‘complete Diwali package’; says THIS about working with Vidya Balan

Kartik Aaryan is enjoying a high point in his career, juggling several upcoming projects. He eagerly anticipates the release of Chandu Champion, one of his most demanding roles to date. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Kartik talked about the eagerly awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and shared his experiences working with Vidya Balan on the film.

Kartik Aaryan spill the beans on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kartik Aaryan opened up about his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and spilled some beans. He also called it a complete Diwali package. “It's a complete Diwali package. I feel the way that film is being shot, we are almost in the final stage of shooting and completing the film,” he said.

He further added, “The way this has shaped up, I am really excited. I am really looking forward to it. After Chandu Champion, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is where I shift my gears completely. We are now in the final schedules, and I think it's a mad film and a full family entertainer again. I hope people like it and give it as much love as they gave to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2."

Kartik Aaryan calls working with Vidya Balan ‘a good experience’

Further, talking about how it has been working with Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan added, "I think working with Vidya ma'am has been a very good experience. I am enjoying working with everyone there. It's been a learning process. There's lots and lots of positive energy on that set, and I am enjoying it to the fullest."

Kartik Aaryan on work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kartik will next be seen in Aashiqui 3 apart from Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Recently, we exclusively revealed that the actor is in discussions with Sooraj Barjatya to play Prem in the director's next project.

