9 best Hindi songs on piano for beginners

Hindi film music boasts captivating melodies, profound lyrics, and enduring compositions, making it an ideal playground for novice pianists. Ranging from soul-stirring ballads to lively tunes, Hindi songs on piano for beginners not only facilitate piano learning but also provide a gateway to immerse oneself in the splendor of Indian cinema and its cultural essence.

Whether it's the haunting tune of Tum Hi Ho or the cheerful cadence of Pani Da Rang, each piece presents a distinct opportunity for beginners to refine their skills while reveling in the pleasure of playing cherished melodies.

Let's embark on a musical journey through the enchanting realm of Hindi songs

9 Bollywood piano songs for beginners

1. Pani Da Rang from Vicky Donor

Crafted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rochak Kohli, this lively and easy piano song is celebrated for its catchy tune and playful lyrics. Its uncomplicated yet contagious melody, accompanied by acoustic guitar and piano, renders it an enjoyable piece for beginners to explore on the piano.

2. Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2

Crafted by Mithoon, this soul-stirring basic piano song swiftly captured hearts with its emotional resonance and captivating melody. Its haunting tunes, woven intricately with heartfelt lyrics, seamlessly encapsulate the profound essence of love and yearning.

3. Tera Ban Jaunga from Kabir Singh

Crafted by Akhil Sachdeva, one of the best Bollywood piano songs, adorned with heartfelt lyrics and sung by Akhil Sachdeva and Tulsi Kumar, it is celebrated for its melodic simplicity. The soft piano accompaniment accentuates the song's emotional resonance, making it one of the most loved selections among piano enthusiasts.

4. Muskurane Ki Wajah from Citylights

Arijit Singh's rendition of this song offers a soothing melody with an easy piano song for beginners, resonating with bittersweet emotions of hope and resilience. The gentle piano backdrop perfectly harmonizes with the vocals, evoking a serene and introspective ambiance.

5. Tum Jo Aaye from Once Upon a Time in Mumbai

Envisioned as a romantic duet, this rendition by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Tulsi Kumar is renowned for its soulful melody and impassioned lyrics. The tender piano chords, coupled with emotive vocals, tenderly evoke feelings of longing and romance, endearing it to music enthusiasts everywhere.

6. Jeena Jeena from Badlapur

Atif Aslam's rendition of this romantic ballad has garnered acclaim for its soul-stirring melody and heartfelt lyrics. The delicate piano chords, complemented by emotive vocals, weave a captivating ambiance, encapsulating the essence of love and yearning.

7. Hasi Ban Gaye from Hamari Adhuri Kahani

Sung by Ami Mishra, this soul-stirring track delicately encapsulates the nuances of love and heartbreak. Its poignant lyrics intertwine with a gentle piano melody, crafting a melancholic yet comforting ambiance. With its emotional depth, it serves as an ideal piece for beginners to explore on the piano.

8. Bolna from Kapoor & Sons

Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur lend their voices to this enchanting romantic melody, renowned for its melodious arrangement and soulful verses. The easy Hindi song piano notes, intertwined with soothing vocals, set a serene and romantic mood, rendering it a delightful choice for beginners to acquaint themselves with on the piano.

9. Samjhawan from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Originating as a Punjabi folk song, Samjhawan was recreated for this film with soulful renditions by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. Its simple yet poignant lyrics, accompanied by a gentle piano arrangement, have made it a favored selection for beginners to hone their piano skills.

The realm of Hindi film music is a treasure trove of musical diversity, providing aspiring pianists with a vibrant mosaic of melodies and themes to explore. Whether delving into the profound emotions of soulful ballads or embracing the spirited rhythms of upbeat numbers, each song offers a unique avenue for growth and enjoyment.

