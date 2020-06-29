EXCLUSIVE: Aashiqui fame Anu Aggarwal REVEALS she is in talks with Netflix for a series based on her life

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Aashiqui fame Anu Aggarwal reveals that she will soon make a comeback with a Netflix series. Read.

It was only recently that we chatted up with Aashiqui fame Anu Aggarwal. The actress opened up on her journey, why she left showbiz, a life-altering accident she met with, her experiences in the industry and so much more. During the exclusive chat, when we asked Anu about her comeback and if she is ready to be back, she dropped hints that she is in talks for a series that will be based on her own life.

Opening up on if she revisits her movies sometimes, Anu shared, "I do. Of course. When I look at my movies, I feel proud that I did some great work, and that is something I feel even today." Opening up on her comeback, she added, "In fact, there are some acting things happening. There is my book (Anusual) that Netflix wants to adapt as a series. I am in talks for it. It is my story, so I want to be very sure about it, want it to be perfect."

When asked if she would also be acting in it, Anu revealed, "Of course, I am going to tell the story, There are so many Anu's, I am very Anu's in one. So, there are talks and maybe, it is time now."

Well, that's something to look forward to. Anu Aggarwal became an overnight sensation after her first release Aashiqui. She was a supermodel before and had been one of the most sought after celebrities back then.

Credits :Pinkvilla

