Next On Netflix event LIVE BLOG: Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan's Nadaaniyan announcement, Shabana Azmi's Dabba Cartel and more
Netflix India set the internet buzzing on February 1 with the release of the first poster for Nadaaniyan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The duo is seen seated in a park, with Ibrahim holding Khushi in a candid moment that has fans eagerly anticipating the film.
Ibrahim looks effortlessly stylish in black shorts, a white tee, and a cool blue jacket, while Khushi stuns in a blue denim and a red and white sleeveless crop top. The captivating image has certainly left fans thrilled, with social media abuzz ever since its release!